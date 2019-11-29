NCWILM
Alston Jr. lifts Boise St. past UNC-Wilmington 80-59

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Derrick Alston Jr. had 24 points and RJ Williams added 21 as Boise State romped past UNC Wilmington 80-59 on Friday night to win its third straight.

Alston shot 9 for 10 from the line. He added seven rebounds and seven assists. Williams also had eight rebounds for the Broncos.

Justinian Jessup had 19 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Boise State (4-2).

Jaylen Sims had 16 points for the Seahawks (5-4). Marten Linssen added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Boise State plays New Mexico on the road on Wednesday. UNC Wilmington takes on Stanford on the road on Sunday.

---

Key Players
J. Sims
J. Jessup
38.8 Min. Per Game 38.8
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
42.4 Field Goal % 34.5
43.8 Three Point % 29.8
70.0 Free Throw % 89.5
+ 2 Imajae Dodd made jump shot, assist by Mike Okauru 7.0
  Offensive rebound by UNC-Wilmington 14.0
  Mike Okauru missed jump shot 16.0
  Offensive rebound by UNC-Wilmington 18.0
  Brent Jenkins missed jump shot, blocked by Riley Abercrombie 18.0
+ 2 RayJ Dennis made layup 30.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on UNC-Wilmington 54.0
  Defensive rebound by Marten Linssen 1:24
  Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot 1:26
  Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup 1:38
  Jaylen Sims missed jump shot, blocked by Justinian Jessup 1:40
Team Stats
Points 59 80
Field Goals 22-55 (40.0%) 30-61 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 3-12 (25.0%) 5-22 (22.7%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 15-22 (68.2%)
Total Rebounds 33 36
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 24 24
Team 5 7
Assists 8 17
Steals 4 4
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 11 7
Fouls 23 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
30
J. Sims G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
21
D. Alston Jr. G
24 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo UNC-Wilmington 5-4 302959
home team logo Boise State 4-2 354580
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Team Stats
away team logo UNC-Wilmington 5-4 80.3 PPG 42.3 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo Boise State 4-2 83.0 PPG 38.4 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
30
J. Sims G 15.4 PPG 5.9 RPG 1.1 APG 48.2 FG%
21
D. Alston Jr. G 21.4 PPG 5.6 RPG 1.6 APG 39.5 FG%
Top Scorers
30
J. Sims G 16 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
21
D. Alston Jr. G 24 PTS 7 REB 7 AST
40.0 FG% 49.2
25.0 3PT FG% 22.7
85.7 FT% 68.2
UNC-Wilmington
Starters
J. Sims
M. Linssen
M. Okauru
J. Boggs
K. Toews
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Sims 16 3 1 6/14 2/4 2/2 4 32 0 0 1 0 3
M. Linssen 14 7 0 4/8 0/0 6/7 4 19 1 0 0 2 5
M. Okauru 7 5 2 3/6 1/2 0/0 3 28 0 0 3 0 5
J. Boggs 6 4 0 3/5 0/2 0/0 1 25 0 0 2 0 4
K. Toews 0 0 3 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 25 1 0 3 0 0
Bench
S. Phillips
I. Dodd
B. Tolefree
J. Bowen
B. Jenkins
J. Estime'
C. Skaggs
T. Gadsden
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Phillips 8 2 1 2/6 0/1 4/4 2 21 2 0 0 0 2
I. Dodd 4 5 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 4 12 0 0 0 2 3
B. Tolefree 2 1 1 1/4 0/2 0/1 3 22 0 0 2 0 1
J. Bowen 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 1
B. Jenkins 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Estime' - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Skaggs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gadsden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 28 8 22/55 3/12 12/14 23 200 4 0 11 4 24
Boise State
Starters
D. Alston Jr.
R. Williams
J. Jessup
A. Hobbs
M. Dickinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Alston Jr. 24 7 7 7/17 1/5 9/10 1 36 2 0 0 0 7
R. Williams 21 8 0 9/11 0/0 3/7 4 22 1 0 1 2 6
J. Jessup 19 6 3 7/17 2/10 3/4 3 33 1 3 1 0 6
A. Hobbs 5 1 4 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 32 0 0 2 0 1
M. Dickinson 3 4 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 33 0 0 2 1 3
Bench
R. Jorch
R. Dennis
B. Huang
M. Rice
R. Abercrombie
C. Berry
E. Akot
M. Armus
A. Kigab
M. Shaver Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Jorch 6 2 0 3/4 0/0 0/1 4 17 0 0 1 2 0
R. Dennis 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 1
B. Huang 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Rice 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
R. Abercrombie 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 0 0
C. Berry 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Akot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Armus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kigab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shaver Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 29 17 30/61 5/22 15/22 16 199 4 4 7 5 24
