Alston Jr. lifts Boise St. past UNC-Wilmington 80-59
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Derrick Alston Jr. had 24 points and RJ Williams added 21 as Boise State romped past UNC Wilmington 80-59 on Friday night to win its third straight.
Alston shot 9 for 10 from the line. He added seven rebounds and seven assists. Williams also had eight rebounds for the Broncos.
Justinian Jessup had 19 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Boise State (4-2).
Jaylen Sims had 16 points for the Seahawks (5-4). Marten Linssen added 14 points and seven rebounds.
Boise State plays New Mexico on the road on Wednesday. UNC Wilmington takes on Stanford on the road on Sunday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|38.8
|Min. Per Game
|38.8
|14.0
|Pts. Per Game
|14.0
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|4.8
|Reb. Per Game
|4.8
|42.4
|Field Goal %
|34.5
|43.8
|Three Point %
|29.8
|70.0
|Free Throw %
|89.5
|+ 2
|Imajae Dodd made jump shot, assist by Mike Okauru
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by UNC-Wilmington
|14.0
|Mike Okauru missed jump shot
|16.0
|Offensive rebound by UNC-Wilmington
|18.0
|Brent Jenkins missed jump shot, blocked by Riley Abercrombie
|18.0
|+ 2
|RayJ Dennis made layup
|30.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on UNC-Wilmington
|54.0
|Defensive rebound by Marten Linssen
|1:24
|Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot
|1:26
|Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|1:38
|Jaylen Sims missed jump shot, blocked by Justinian Jessup
|1:40
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|80
|Field Goals
|22-55 (40.0%)
|30-61 (49.2%)
|3-Pointers
|3-12 (25.0%)
|5-22 (22.7%)
|Free Throws
|12-14 (85.7%)
|15-22 (68.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|36
|Offensive
|4
|5
|Defensive
|24
|24
|Team
|5
|7
|Assists
|8
|17
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|7
|Fouls
|23
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UNC-Wilmington 5-4
|80.3 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Boise State 4-2
|83.0 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Key Players
|
30
|J. Sims G
|15.4 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|1.1 APG
|48.2 FG%
|
21
|D. Alston Jr. G
|21.4 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|1.6 APG
|39.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Sims G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|D. Alston Jr. G
|24 PTS
|7 REB
|7 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|49.2
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|22.7
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|68.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sims
|16
|3
|1
|6/14
|2/4
|2/2
|4
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Linssen
|14
|7
|0
|4/8
|0/0
|6/7
|4
|19
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|M. Okauru
|7
|5
|2
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|28
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|J. Boggs
|6
|4
|0
|3/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|K. Toews
|0
|0
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|25
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Alston Jr.
|24
|7
|7
|7/17
|1/5
|9/10
|1
|36
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|R. Williams
|21
|8
|0
|9/11
|0/0
|3/7
|4
|22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|J. Jessup
|19
|6
|3
|7/17
|2/10
|3/4
|3
|33
|1
|3
|1
|0
|6
|A. Hobbs
|5
|1
|4
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Dickinson
|3
|4
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
