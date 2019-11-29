PSU
Stevens, Watkins help Penn St. beat Syracuse 85-64

  • Nov 29, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Lamar Stevens scored 20 points and Mike Watkins had a double-double to lead Penn State to an 85-64 win over Syracuse in the consolation game of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Friday.

Watkins finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds - 10 offensive. Myreon Jones had 16 points, Curtis Jones added 14 off the bench, and Seth Lundy scored 10 for Penn State (6-1).

Elijah Hughes led the Orange (4-3) with 19 points and Buddy Boeheim scored 14. Quincy Guerrier had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Marek Dolezaj added 10 points.

Down by seven points at halftime, the Orange opened the second half with an 8-1 run over the first 2 1/2 minutes, capped by Hughes' break-away two-handed jam to tie the game 35-all.

Following Hughes' dunk, the Nittany Lions outscored Syracuse 24-16 to go up 59-52 with under seven minutes to play.

Minutes later, Lundy drilled a right side 3 as the shot clock expired to extend the lead to 66-56, and Jones' fade-away, buzzer-beating 3 with seconds left gave Penn State its margin of victory.

Syracuse's frontcourt starters Marek Dolezaj and Bourama Sidibe battled foul trouble. Sidibe fouled out with 6:58 left in the second half, and Dolezaj fouled out with 1:28 left.

The Orange missed 11 free throws and made just 6 of 24 from 3-point range.

It was 106th meeting between the Big 10 and ACC programs, but just the first since Jan. 25, 1982.

BIG PICTURE:

Penn State: Following a loss to Ole Miss on Wednesday, in which Penn State blew a 21-point lead early in the second half, Nittany Lions coach Patrick Chambers publicly challenged his team's mental toughness. Penn State limited the Orange to 33.3% shooting and outrebounded them 56-29 on Friday.

Syracuse: Coach Jim Boeheim was circumspect after the Orange were routed by Oklahoma State Wednesday night. The Orange have an inexperienced backcourt that is learning on the job. Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard III combined to shoot 6 for 25 from the field, 3 for 14 from 3, and commit five turnovers.

UP NEXT:

Penn State: Hosts Wake Forest Wednesday night in the Big 10/ACC Challenge.

Syracuse: Hosts Iowa Tuesday night in the Big 10/ACC Challenge.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
L. Stevens
E. Hughes
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
46.5 Field Goal % 44.4
26.1 Three Point % 40.4
68.3 Free Throw % 78.9
+ 3 Curtis Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Penn State 41.0
  Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier 56.0
  Myreon Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws 56.0
+ 1 Myreon Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 56.0
  Personal foul on Buddy Boeheim 56.0
  Defensive rebound by Myreon Jones 56.0
  Brycen Goodine missed jump shot 58.0
+ 1 Seth Lundy made free throw 1:07
  Shooting foul on Robert Braswell 1:07
Team Stats
Points 85 64
Field Goals 27-67 (40.3%) 18-54 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 10-30 (33.3%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 21-31 (67.7%) 22-33 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 57 28
Offensive 20 5
Defensive 31 18
Team 6 5
Assists 18 14
Steals 6 8
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 22 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
L. Stevens F
20 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
33
E. Hughes F
19 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Penn State 6-1 345185
home team logo Syracuse 4-3 273764
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Penn State 6-1 80.7 PPG 43.5 RPG 16.5 APG
home team logo Syracuse 4-3 72.3 PPG 40 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
11
L. Stevens F 17.7 PPG 8.2 RPG 1.5 APG 46.0 FG%
33
E. Hughes F 19.0 PPG 4.5 RPG 4.3 APG 46.8 FG%
Top Scorers
11
L. Stevens F 20 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
33
E. Hughes F 19 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
40.3 FG% 33.3
33.3 3PT FG% 27.3
67.7 FT% 66.7
Penn State
Starters
L. Stevens
M. Jones
M. Watkins
M. Dread
J. Wheeler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Stevens 20 7 4 6/12 1/4 7/8 4 27 1 0 3 2 5
M. Jones 16 10 3 4/13 3/8 5/6 2 37 0 0 2 1 9
M. Watkins 15 16 1 5/13 0/0 5/10 4 31 2 4 3 11 5
M. Dread 6 3 3 2/9 2/8 0/0 3 18 0 0 1 0 3
J. Wheeler 4 7 3 1/2 0/1 2/4 1 34 2 0 2 3 4
Starters
L. Stevens
M. Jones
M. Watkins
M. Dread
J. Wheeler
Bench
C. Jones Jr.
S. Lundy
G. Hazle
J. Harrar
I. Brockington
T. Buttrick
T. Nussbaum
K. McCloskey
P. Kelly
S. Beattie
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jones Jr. 14 2 4 5/10 3/7 1/2 2 26 0 0 0 1 1
S. Lundy 10 4 0 4/8 1/2 1/1 3 15 1 0 1 2 2
G. Hazle 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Harrar 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
I. Brockington 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 2
T. Buttrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McCloskey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Beattie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 51 18 27/67 10/30 21/31 22 200 6 4 13 20 31
Syracuse
Starters
E. Hughes
B. Boeheim
M. Dolezaj
J. Girard III
B. Sidibe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Hughes 19 4 4 3/11 2/7 11/13 3 40 2 2 1 0 4
B. Boeheim 14 1 1 5/16 3/8 1/3 1 39 0 0 3 0 1
M. Dolezaj 10 5 2 3/4 0/0 4/8 5 31 1 0 1 2 3
J. Girard III 6 2 7 1/9 0/4 4/5 1 32 2 0 2 0 2
B. Sidibe 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 5 17 1 0 0 1 0
Starters
E. Hughes
B. Boeheim
M. Dolezaj
J. Girard III
B. Sidibe
Bench
Q. Guerrier
R. Braswell
B. Goodine
S. Belbey
H. Washington
J. Carey
B. Paul
J. Ajak
J. Edwards
C. LaValle
N. Giancola
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Guerrier 13 10 0 5/9 1/2 2/4 3 31 1 0 3 2 8
R. Braswell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Goodine 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 9 1 0 2 0 0
S. Belbey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Paul - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ajak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LaValle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Giancola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 23 14 18/54 6/22 22/33 21 200 8 2 12 5 18
