Stevens, Watkins help Penn St. beat Syracuse 85-64
NEW YORK (AP) Lamar Stevens scored 20 points and Mike Watkins had a double-double to lead Penn State to an 85-64 win over Syracuse in the consolation game of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Friday.
Watkins finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds - 10 offensive. Myreon Jones had 16 points, Curtis Jones added 14 off the bench, and Seth Lundy scored 10 for Penn State (6-1).
Elijah Hughes led the Orange (4-3) with 19 points and Buddy Boeheim scored 14. Quincy Guerrier had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Marek Dolezaj added 10 points.
Down by seven points at halftime, the Orange opened the second half with an 8-1 run over the first 2 1/2 minutes, capped by Hughes' break-away two-handed jam to tie the game 35-all.
Following Hughes' dunk, the Nittany Lions outscored Syracuse 24-16 to go up 59-52 with under seven minutes to play.
Minutes later, Lundy drilled a right side 3 as the shot clock expired to extend the lead to 66-56, and Jones' fade-away, buzzer-beating 3 with seconds left gave Penn State its margin of victory.
Syracuse's frontcourt starters Marek Dolezaj and Bourama Sidibe battled foul trouble. Sidibe fouled out with 6:58 left in the second half, and Dolezaj fouled out with 1:28 left.
The Orange missed 11 free throws and made just 6 of 24 from 3-point range.
It was 106th meeting between the Big 10 and ACC programs, but just the first since Jan. 25, 1982.
BIG PICTURE:
Penn State: Following a loss to Ole Miss on Wednesday, in which Penn State blew a 21-point lead early in the second half, Nittany Lions coach Patrick Chambers publicly challenged his team's mental toughness. Penn State limited the Orange to 33.3% shooting and outrebounded them 56-29 on Friday.
Syracuse: Coach Jim Boeheim was circumspect after the Orange were routed by Oklahoma State Wednesday night. The Orange have an inexperienced backcourt that is learning on the job. Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard III combined to shoot 6 for 25 from the field, 3 for 14 from 3, and commit five turnovers.
UP NEXT:
Penn State: Hosts Wake Forest Wednesday night in the Big 10/ACC Challenge.
Syracuse: Hosts Iowa Tuesday night in the Big 10/ACC Challenge.
---
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|35.5
|Min. Per Game
|35.5
|19.0
|Pts. Per Game
|19.0
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|46.5
|Field Goal %
|44.4
|26.1
|Three Point %
|40.4
|68.3
|Free Throw %
|78.9
|+ 3
|Curtis Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Penn State
|41.0
|Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|43.0
|Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier
|56.0
|Myreon Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|56.0
|+ 1
|Myreon Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|56.0
|Personal foul on Buddy Boeheim
|56.0
|Defensive rebound by Myreon Jones
|56.0
|Brycen Goodine missed jump shot
|58.0
|+ 1
|Seth Lundy made free throw
|1:07
|Shooting foul on Robert Braswell
|1:07
|Team Stats
|Points
|85
|64
|Field Goals
|27-67 (40.3%)
|18-54 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|10-30 (33.3%)
|6-22 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|21-31 (67.7%)
|22-33 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|57
|28
|Offensive
|20
|5
|Defensive
|31
|18
|Team
|6
|5
|Assists
|18
|14
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|12
|Fouls
|22
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Penn State 6-1
|80.7 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Syracuse 4-3
|72.3 PPG
|40 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|L. Stevens F
|17.7 PPG
|8.2 RPG
|1.5 APG
|46.0 FG%
|
33
|E. Hughes F
|19.0 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|4.3 APG
|46.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Stevens F
|20 PTS
|7 REB
|4 AST
|E. Hughes F
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|
|40.3
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|67.7
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Stevens
|20
|7
|4
|6/12
|1/4
|7/8
|4
|27
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5
|M. Jones
|16
|10
|3
|4/13
|3/8
|5/6
|2
|37
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|M. Watkins
|15
|16
|1
|5/13
|0/0
|5/10
|4
|31
|2
|4
|3
|11
|5
|M. Dread
|6
|3
|3
|2/9
|2/8
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Wheeler
|4
|7
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|34
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Stevens
|20
|7
|4
|6/12
|1/4
|7/8
|4
|27
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5
|M. Jones
|16
|10
|3
|4/13
|3/8
|5/6
|2
|37
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|M. Watkins
|15
|16
|1
|5/13
|0/0
|5/10
|4
|31
|2
|4
|3
|11
|5
|M. Dread
|6
|3
|3
|2/9
|2/8
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Wheeler
|4
|7
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|34
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jones Jr.
|14
|2
|4
|5/10
|3/7
|1/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|S. Lundy
|10
|4
|0
|4/8
|1/2
|1/1
|3
|15
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|G. Hazle
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Harrar
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Brockington
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Buttrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Nussbaum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McCloskey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Beattie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|51
|18
|27/67
|10/30
|21/31
|22
|200
|6
|4
|13
|20
|31
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Hughes
|19
|4
|4
|3/11
|2/7
|11/13
|3
|40
|2
|2
|1
|0
|4
|B. Boeheim
|14
|1
|1
|5/16
|3/8
|1/3
|1
|39
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|M. Dolezaj
|10
|5
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|4/8
|5
|31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. Girard III
|6
|2
|7
|1/9
|0/4
|4/5
|1
|32
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|B. Sidibe
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|17
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Hughes
|19
|4
|4
|3/11
|2/7
|11/13
|3
|40
|2
|2
|1
|0
|4
|B. Boeheim
|14
|1
|1
|5/16
|3/8
|1/3
|1
|39
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|M. Dolezaj
|10
|5
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|4/8
|5
|31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|J. Girard III
|6
|2
|7
|1/9
|0/4
|4/5
|1
|32
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|B. Sidibe
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|17
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Guerrier
|13
|10
|0
|5/9
|1/2
|2/4
|3
|31
|1
|0
|3
|2
|8
|R. Braswell
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Goodine
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|S. Belbey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Carey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Paul
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ajak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. LaValle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Giancola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|23
|14
|18/54
|6/22
|22/33
|21
|200
|8
|2
|12
|5
|18
-
UCDAV
UTAH49
60
2nd 8:04 PACN
-
MRSHL
24FLA47
54
2nd 8:04 SECN
-
NCWILM
BOISE42
51
2nd 10:51
-
MORGAN
10OHIOST34
64
2nd 13:31 BTN
-
COPPST
MNTNA44
63
2nd 7:29
-
UCF
PEPPER53
45
2nd 12:47 ESPW
-
HAMP
CSBAK6
24
1st 9:30
-
LONGWD
UOP16
22
1st 7:53
-
GRAM
UCSB7
4
1st 11:02
-
20VCU
PURDUE9
9
1st 9:15 CBSSN
-
BAMA
USM38
35
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
MISS
OKLAST15
34
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
5MD
HARV80
73
Final
-
6UNC
11OREG78
74
Final
-
JAXST
CHIST71
62
Final
-
ERK
NORL60
125
Final
-
KYCH
LIB42
88
Final
-
UMASS
RUT57
82
Final
-
WCBC
SUTAH40
126
Final
-
LNGBCH
WAKE75
88
Final
-
CPOLY
LIU69
82
Final
-
TEMPLE
TEXAM65
42
Final
-
MICH
8GONZAG82
64
Final
-
ALST
CHATT56
74
Final
-
DEPAUL
MINN73
68
Final
-
ILS
ILLST57
76
Final
-
TNST
UNF81
73
Final
-
USC
MARQET79
101
Final
-
CAMP
GASOU74
84
Final
-
PROV
CHARLS55
63
Final
-
WKY
2LVILLE54
71
Final
-
SEMO
SNCLRA75
87
Final
-
SIUE
UCRIV51
69
Final
-
FSU
17TENN60
57
Final
-
HOLY
FAU69
87
Final
-
MERMAK
AKRON47
64
Final
-
UAB
9UK58
69
Final
-
WINTHR
1DUKE70
83
Final
-
UMES
DEL56
75
Final
-
PSU
CUSE85
64
Final
-
NDAK
FGC78
63
Final
-
IOWAST
13SETON76
84
Final
-
FAIR
DAVID56
67
Final
-
DENVER
CSFULL65
62
Final
-
ABIL
SMU51
70
Final
-
IOWA
SDGST73
83
Final
-
MOST
LSU58
73
Final
-
12TXTECH
CREIGH0
0140.5 O/U
+6.5
10:30pm FS1
-
PENN
14ARIZ0
0146.5 O/U
-12
11:00pm ESP2
-
15UTAHST
MARYCA0
0134 O/U
-3
11:30pm ESPU
-
SANFRAN
HAWAII0
0149 O/U
+4
12:30am