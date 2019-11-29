SEMO
Wertz leads Santa Clara over SE Missouri 87-75

  • Nov 29, 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Trey Wertz had 24 points and DJ Mitchell scored 20 as Santa Clara defeated Southeast Missouri 87-75 in the Broncos’ Cable Car Classic on Friday.

Tahj Eaddy had 12 points for Santa Clara (7-1), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Alex Caldwell had 16 points and five steals for the Redhawks (2-4). Skyler Hogan added 12 points and six rebounds. DQ Nicholas had 11 points.

Santa Clara led 43-30 at halftime and the Redhawks drew no closer than nine points in the final 10 minutes of the second half.

The tournament concludes on Saturday. Santa Clara plays Cal State Fullerton and Southeast Missouri takes on Denver.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
S. Tolbert
J. Vrankic
28.7 Min. Per Game 28.7
8.9 Pts. Per Game 8.9
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
54.5 Field Goal % 43.6
Three Point % 33.3
50.0 Free Throw % 67.9
  Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz 15.0
  Nygal Russell missed layup 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Nygal Russell 17.0
  Trey Wertz missed 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
  Trey Wertz missed 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Nygal Russell 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic 17.0
  Isaiah Gable missed layup, blocked by Josip Vrankic 19.0
+ 2 DJ Mitchell made dunk, assist by Trey Wertz 29.0
+ 2 Alex Caldwell made layup 34.0
+ 1 Trey Wertz made 2nd of 2 free throws 43.0
Team Stats
Points 75 87
Field Goals 23-50 (46.0%) 31-56 (55.4%)
3-Pointers 4-15 (26.7%) 12-22 (54.5%)
Free Throws 25-33 (75.8%) 13-22 (59.1%)
Total Rebounds 27 31
Offensive 1 3
Defensive 23 27
Team 3 1
Assists 9 18
Steals 9 3
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 14 14
Fouls 25 26
Technicals 1 0
A. Caldwell G
16 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
T. Wertz G
24 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
46.0 FG% 55.4
26.7 3PT FG% 54.5
75.8 FT% 59.1
SE Missouri St.
Starters
A. Caldwell
S. Hogan
D. Nicholas
S. Tolbert
Q. Wilson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Caldwell 16 1 4 6/11 0/2 4/4 1 34 5 1 2 0 1
S. Hogan 12 6 0 3/7 1/3 5/5 2 28 0 0 2 0 6
D. Nicholas 11 3 3 3/6 1/3 4/6 3 27 1 0 3 0 3
S. Tolbert 7 2 1 3/3 0/0 1/4 4 20 0 0 5 0 2
Q. Wilson 2 2 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 2 17 0 1 0 1 1
Bench
I. Gable
N. Russell
D. Agnew
O. Kao
E. Morrison
N. Akenten
K. Cuffee
J. Love
J. Medina
C. Harris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Gable 10 1 0 4/10 2/6 0/2 2 25 0 0 0 0 1
N. Russell 10 7 1 3/7 0/1 4/4 2 21 2 1 1 0 7
D. Agnew 7 2 0 1/2 0/0 5/6 3 13 1 0 1 0 2
O. Kao 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 5 9 0 0 0 0 0
E. Morrison 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
N. Akenten - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Cuffee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Medina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 24 9 23/50 4/15 25/33 25 200 9 3 14 1 23
Santa Clara
Starters
T. Wertz
D. Mitchell
T. Eaddy
J. Vrankic
G. Caruso
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Wertz 24 5 5 8/9 3/4 5/8 4 27 0 0 5 0 5
D. Mitchell 20 3 2 8/13 4/6 0/0 3 27 0 0 0 0 3
T. Eaddy 12 2 2 4/8 2/4 2/2 1 29 0 0 2 0 2
J. Vrankic 9 4 3 4/7 0/0 1/2 4 33 1 2 3 2 2
G. Caruso 0 2 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 4 10 1 0 1 1 1
Bench
K. Justice
J. Williams
J. Bediako
D. Thompson
E. Richards
G. Williams
J. Ducasse
M. Dorward
M. Tomley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Justice 7 3 4 3/9 1/4 0/0 2 27 0 0 1 0 3
J. Williams 6 3 1 2/4 2/3 0/0 1 15 1 2 0 0 3
J. Bediako 6 4 0 2/2 0/0 2/3 4 13 0 0 1 0 4
D. Thompson 2 1 1 0/0 0/0 2/3 2 10 0 0 0 0 1
E. Richards 1 2 0 0/0 0/0 1/4 0 5 0 2 1 0 2
G. Williams 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
J. Ducasse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dorward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tomley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 30 18 31/56 12/22 13/22 26 200 3 6 14 3 27
