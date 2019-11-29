Wertz leads Santa Clara over SE Missouri 87-75
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Trey Wertz had 24 points and DJ Mitchell scored 20 as Santa Clara defeated Southeast Missouri 87-75 in the Broncos’ Cable Car Classic on Friday.
Tahj Eaddy had 12 points for Santa Clara (7-1), which won its fourth consecutive game.
Alex Caldwell had 16 points and five steals for the Redhawks (2-4). Skyler Hogan added 12 points and six rebounds. DQ Nicholas had 11 points.
Santa Clara led 43-30 at halftime and the Redhawks drew no closer than nine points in the final 10 minutes of the second half.
The tournament concludes on Saturday. Santa Clara plays Cal State Fullerton and Southeast Missouri takes on Denver.
|28.7
|Min. Per Game
|28.7
|8.9
|Pts. Per Game
|8.9
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|5.3
|Reb. Per Game
|5.3
|54.5
|Field Goal %
|43.6
|Three Point %
|33.3
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|67.9
|Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz
|15.0
|Nygal Russell missed layup
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Nygal Russell
|17.0
|Trey Wertz missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Trey Wertz missed 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Nygal Russell
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic
|17.0
|Isaiah Gable missed layup, blocked by Josip Vrankic
|19.0
|+ 2
|DJ Mitchell made dunk, assist by Trey Wertz
|29.0
|+ 2
|Alex Caldwell made layup
|34.0
|+ 1
|Trey Wertz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|87
|Field Goals
|23-50 (46.0%)
|31-56 (55.4%)
|3-Pointers
|4-15 (26.7%)
|12-22 (54.5%)
|Free Throws
|25-33 (75.8%)
|13-22 (59.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|31
|Offensive
|1
|3
|Defensive
|23
|27
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|9
|18
|Steals
|9
|3
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|14
|14
|Fouls
|25
|26
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|SE Missouri St. 2-4
|68.4 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|9.2 APG
|Santa Clara 7-1
|81.1 PPG
|40 RPG
|18.7 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|A. Caldwell G
|9.4 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|2.2 APG
|31.9 FG%
|
3
|T. Wertz G
|10.1 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|3.4 APG
|41.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Caldwell G
|16 PTS
|1 REB
|4 AST
|T. Wertz G
|24 PTS
|5 REB
|5 AST
|
|46.0
|FG%
|55.4
|
|
|26.7
|3PT FG%
|54.5
|
|
|75.8
|FT%
|59.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Caldwell
|16
|1
|4
|6/11
|0/2
|4/4
|1
|34
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|S. Hogan
|12
|6
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|5/5
|2
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|D. Nicholas
|11
|3
|3
|3/6
|1/3
|4/6
|3
|27
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|S. Tolbert
|7
|2
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|1/4
|4
|20
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|Q. Wilson
|2
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Gable
|10
|1
|0
|4/10
|2/6
|0/2
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Russell
|10
|7
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|4/4
|2
|21
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|D. Agnew
|7
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|O. Kao
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Morrison
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Akenten
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Cuffee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Love
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Medina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|24
|9
|23/50
|4/15
|25/33
|25
|200
|9
|3
|14
|1
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Wertz
|24
|5
|5
|8/9
|3/4
|5/8
|4
|27
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|D. Mitchell
|20
|3
|2
|8/13
|4/6
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Eaddy
|12
|2
|2
|4/8
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Vrankic
|9
|4
|3
|4/7
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|33
|1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|G. Caruso
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Justice
|7
|3
|4
|3/9
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Williams
|6
|3
|1
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|J. Bediako
|6
|4
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|D. Thompson
|2
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Richards
|1
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|G. Williams
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Ducasse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dorward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Tomley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|87
|30
|18
|31/56
|12/22
|13/22
|26
|200
|3
|6
|14
|3
|27
