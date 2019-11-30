TXTECH
Zegarowski, Creighton beat No. 12 Texas Tech 83-76

  • Nov 30, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Marcus Zegarowski scored a career-high 32 points on 12-for-18 shooting, and Creighton beat No. 12 Texas Tech 83-76 in overtime on Friday night.

Ty-Shon Alexander had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Creighton (5-2) in the consolation game of the Las Vegas Invitational.

The Bluejays scored the first six points in overtime. Alexander made three fouls shots in the final seconds to help close it out.

Davide Moretti led Texas Tech with 23 points. Chris Clark added 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

The Red Raiders (5-2) trailed 74-66 with 2:45 left in regulation, but forced overtime with an 8-0 run. Clarke tied with a layup with 33 seconds remaining.

Creighton improved to 3-1 all-time against Texas Tech.

TIP-INS

Creighton: Thursday night's loss to San Diego State snapped a six-game winning streak by the Bluejays in Las Vegas. Creighton had won the Las Vegas Classic in 2008 and Las Vegas Invitational in 2012. The loss was their first here since 1987.

Texas Tech: Rough stay for the Red Raiders in Las Vegas. They lost 72-61 to Iowa on Thursday night.

UP NEXT

Creighton hosts Oral Roberts on Tuesday.

Texas Tech visits DePaul on Wednesday.

Key Players
K. Edwards
0 G
M. Zegarowski
11 G
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
31.5 Field Goal % 49.5
25.0 Three Point % 40.4
94.7 Free Throw % 66.7
Team Stats
Points 76 83
Field Goals 29-67 (43.3%) 30-58 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 8-30 (26.7%) 10-24 (41.7%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 13-20 (65.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 36
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 21 27
Team 3 1
Assists 19 14
Steals 6 4
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 7 12
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 0 0
25
D. Moretti G
23 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
11
M. Zegarowski G
32 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
Creighton
Starters
M. Zegarowski
T. Alexander
D. Jefferson
C. Bishop
M. Ballock
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Zegarowski 32 1 5 12/18 3/8 5/7 1 43 2 0 1 0 1
T. Alexander 18 12 3 5/15 3/8 5/7 2 41 0 0 5 0 12
D. Jefferson 9 5 3 3/8 1/2 2/4 1 29 0 0 2 2 3
C. Bishop 9 8 0 4/5 0/0 1/1 2 30 1 0 3 3 5
M. Ballock 8 5 1 3/7 2/5 0/1 2 42 1 2 0 1 4
Starters
M. Zegarowski
T. Alexander
D. Jefferson
C. Bishop
M. Ballock
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Zegarowski 32 1 5 12/18 3/8 5/7 1 43 2 0 1 0 1
T. Alexander 18 12 3 5/15 3/8 5/7 2 41 0 0 5 0 12
D. Jefferson 9 5 3 3/8 1/2 2/4 1 29 0 0 2 2 3
C. Bishop 9 8 0 4/5 0/0 1/1 2 30 1 0 3 3 5
M. Ballock 8 5 1 3/7 2/5 0/1 2 42 1 2 0 1 4
Bench
S. Mitchell
J. Canfield
K. Jones
D. Mintz
J. Scurry
D. Mahoney
J. Epperson
A. Jones
J. Windham
N. Zeil
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Mitchell 4 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 4 23 0 0 1 0 1
J. Canfield 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
K. Jones 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 0 0 2 1
D. Mintz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Scurry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mahoney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Epperson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Windham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Zeil - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 35 14 30/58 10/24 13/20 16 225 4 2 12 8 27
