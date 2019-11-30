Zegarowski, Creighton beat No. 12 Texas Tech 83-76
LAS VEGAS (AP) Marcus Zegarowski scored a career-high 32 points on 12-for-18 shooting, and Creighton beat No. 12 Texas Tech 83-76 in overtime on Friday night.
Ty-Shon Alexander had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Creighton (5-2) in the consolation game of the Las Vegas Invitational.
The Bluejays scored the first six points in overtime. Alexander made three fouls shots in the final seconds to help close it out.
Davide Moretti led Texas Tech with 23 points. Chris Clark added 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.
The Red Raiders (5-2) trailed 74-66 with 2:45 left in regulation, but forced overtime with an 8-0 run. Clarke tied with a layup with 33 seconds remaining.
Creighton improved to 3-1 all-time against Texas Tech.
TIP-INS
Creighton: Thursday night's loss to San Diego State snapped a six-game winning streak by the Bluejays in Las Vegas. Creighton had won the Las Vegas Classic in 2008 and Las Vegas Invitational in 2012. The loss was their first here since 1987.
Texas Tech: Rough stay for the Red Raiders in Las Vegas. They lost 72-61 to Iowa on Thursday night.
UP NEXT
Creighton hosts Oral Roberts on Tuesday.
Texas Tech visits DePaul on Wednesday.
|34.5
|Min. Per Game
|34.5
|16.2
|Pts. Per Game
|16.2
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|31.5
|Field Goal %
|49.5
|25.0
|Three Point %
|40.4
|94.7
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander
|5.0
|Avery Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|+ 1
|Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Ty-Shon Alexander missed 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander
|11.0
|Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|+ 1
|Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Avery Benson
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|83
|Field Goals
|29-67 (43.3%)
|30-58 (51.7%)
|3-Pointers
|8-30 (26.7%)
|10-24 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|10-12 (83.3%)
|13-20 (65.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|36
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|21
|27
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|19
|14
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|12
|Fouls
|21
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|12 Texas Tech 5-2
|82.7 PPG
|45.2 RPG
|20.3 APG
|Creighton 5-2
|74.3 PPG
|34.5 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|D. Moretti G
|12.8 PPG
|1.7 RPG
|3.0 APG
|55.6 FG%
|
11
|M. Zegarowski G
|16.2 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|3.8 APG
|45.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Moretti G
|23 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|M. Zegarowski G
|32 PTS
|1 REB
|5 AST
|
|43.3
|FG%
|51.7
|
|
|26.7
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|65.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Moretti
|23
|1
|1
|8/19
|3/10
|4/4
|4
|39
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Clarke
|17
|7
|9
|8/14
|1/4
|0/2
|3
|39
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|K. Edwards
|14
|8
|4
|6/15
|2/8
|0/0
|0
|39
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|T. Shannon Jr.
|8
|2
|3
|3/8
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|36
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|T. Holyfield
|2
|5
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Zegarowski
|32
|1
|5
|12/18
|3/8
|5/7
|1
|43
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Alexander
|18
|12
|3
|5/15
|3/8
|5/7
|2
|41
|0
|0
|5
|0
|12
|D. Jefferson
|9
|5
|3
|3/8
|1/2
|2/4
|1
|29
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|C. Bishop
|9
|8
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|30
|1
|0
|3
|3
|5
|M. Ballock
|8
|5
|1
|3/7
|2/5
|0/1
|2
|42
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4
