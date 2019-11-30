UTAHST
15 Utah State
Aggies
7-1
away team logo
73
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPU
Fri Nov. 29
11:30pm
BONUS
81
TF 10
home team logo
MARYCA
Saint Mary's
Gaels
6-1
ML: +148
MARYCA -3.5, O/U 134.5
ML: -175
UTAHST
MARYCA

No Text

Ford’s 27 points lead Saint Mary’s past Utah St. 81-73

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Jordan Ford scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half and sparked a run of 11 straight points late in the game to lead Saint Mary's to an 81-73 victory over No. 15 Utah State on Friday night.

Ford took the game over in the second half while his teammates struggled to make shots and helped the Gaels (7-1) get their first home win over a ranked team in nearly eight years. Saint Mary's last beat a ranked team at home on Jan. 12, 2012, against No. 21 Gonzaga and hadn't beaten a top 15 team here since upsetting Oregon on Nov. 20, 2007.

Justin Bean scored a career-high 24 points and Sam Merrill added 23 to lead the Aggies (7-1), who had been off to their best start since winning their first eight games in 1961-62.

It was a back-and-forth game with 13 ties and 23 lead changes that went down to the last minutes. Utah State had opened a four-point lead before Ford hit a 3-pointer. He then fed Malik Fitts for a dunk that put the Gaels up 66-65 with 3:29 to play on their first basket by someone other than Ford in more than eight minutes.

Bean answered with two free throws to put Utah State back up before back-to-back 3s from Ford and Tanner Krebs sparked the big run that put the game away.

Fitts finished with 21 points and Matthias Tass added 15.

Saint Mary's went nearly six minutes without a basket in the first half before making five straight from the field to take a 32-28 lead on a 9-0 run capped by back-to-back baskets from Tass.

But two late 3-pointers from Merrill gave Utah State a 36-34 lead at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Utah State: The Aggies were in the game until going cold late. They missed eight of nine shots over a span of more than eight minutes late in the second half to come up short against the Gaels.

Saint Mary's: The Gaels get few chances to play top-flight opponents and must make the most of those chances if they want to be in the running for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. They opened the season with a neutral site win over Wisconsin and now have a win over a nationally ranked opponent to help make up for a home loss to Winthrop.

BAD BREAK

The Aggies got a bad break midway through the second half when Diogo Brito got a steal and appeared to have an uncontested layup. But he ran into one of the officials and lost the ball instead. The officials blew the play dead and Utah State kept the ball on alternate possession.

UP NEXT

Utah State: Visits San Jose State on Wednesday.

Saint Mary's: Hosts Omaha on Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Bean
34 F
J. Ford
3 G
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
20.5 Pts. Per Game 20.5
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
2.3 Reb. Per Game 2.3
50.6 Field Goal % 48.7
20.0 Three Point % 45.2
80.5 Free Throw % 73.1
  Lost ball turnover on Justin Bean, stolen by Jordan Ford 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford 9.0
  Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 1 Malik Fitts made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Malik Fitts made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Diogo Brito 20.0
+ 3 Justin Bean made 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
  Offensive rebound by Justin Bean 25.0
  Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
+ 1 Kristers Zoriks made 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
+ 1 Kristers Zoriks made 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
Team Stats
Points 73 81
Field Goals 26-58 (44.8%) 29-56 (51.8%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 14-17 (82.4%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 31 34
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 24 27
Team 2 2
Assists 11 14
Steals 8 10
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
34
J. Bean F
24 PTS, 9 REB
home team logo
3
J. Ford G
27 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 15 Utah State 7-1 363773
home team logo Saint Mary's 6-1 344781
McKeon Pavilion Moraga, CA
McKeon Pavilion Moraga, CA
Team Stats
away team logo 15 Utah State 7-1 82.6 PPG 47.3 RPG 17.9 APG
home team logo Saint Mary's 6-1 76.6 PPG 34.6 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
34
J. Bean F 13.4 PPG 11.4 RPG 2.9 APG 48.6 FG%
3
J. Ford G 20.7 PPG 2.3 RPG 2.0 APG 50.5 FG%
Top Scorers
34
J. Bean F 24 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
3
J. Ford G 27 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
44.8 FG% 51.8
35.0 3PT FG% 42.1
82.4 FT% 71.4
Utah State
Starters
J. Bean
S. Merrill
B. Miller
A. Anderson
A. Porter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bean 24 9 0 8/13 1/1 7/7 3 28 0 0 0 4 5
S. Merrill 23 6 0 9/19 2/7 3/4 3 38 2 0 4 0 6
B. Miller 8 0 1 3/6 2/5 0/0 2 26 0 0 0 0 0
A. Anderson 3 2 1 1/6 1/3 0/0 2 32 2 0 1 0 2
A. Porter 2 3 7 1/4 0/1 0/0 5 24 1 0 1 0 3
Starters
J. Bean
S. Merrill
B. Miller
A. Anderson
A. Porter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bean 24 9 0 8/13 1/1 7/7 3 28 0 0 0 4 5
S. Merrill 23 6 0 9/19 2/7 3/4 3 38 2 0 4 0 6
B. Miller 8 0 1 3/6 2/5 0/0 2 26 0 0 0 0 0
A. Anderson 3 2 1 1/6 1/3 0/0 2 32 2 0 1 0 2
A. Porter 2 3 7 1/4 0/1 0/0 5 24 1 0 1 0 3
Bench
D. Brito
T. Dorius
S. Bairstow
K. Stall
M. Anthony
R. Grootfaam
N. Queta
K. Karwowski
L. McChesney
C. Bischoff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Brito 7 6 2 2/7 1/3 2/2 2 28 3 0 3 1 5
T. Dorius 4 3 0 1/2 0/0 2/4 2 19 0 0 0 0 3
S. Bairstow 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
K. Stall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Grootfaam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Queta - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Karwowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McChesney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bischoff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 29 11 26/58 7/20 14/17 20 198 8 0 10 5 24
Saint Mary's
Starters
J. Ford
M. Fitts
M. Tass
T. Krebs
T. Kuhse
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ford 27 5 1 10/18 5/9 2/2 2 40 2 0 1 1 4
M. Fitts 21 11 2 7/10 2/3 5/6 3 38 2 0 1 0 11
M. Tass 15 4 6 7/11 0/0 1/2 4 25 2 3 2 1 3
T. Krebs 9 7 0 3/8 1/4 2/2 2 37 2 0 3 1 6
T. Kuhse 2 2 3 1/6 0/1 0/2 2 26 0 0 2 0 2
Starters
J. Ford
M. Fitts
M. Tass
T. Krebs
T. Kuhse
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ford 27 5 1 10/18 5/9 2/2 2 40 2 0 1 1 4
M. Fitts 21 11 2 7/10 2/3 5/6 3 38 2 0 1 0 11
M. Tass 15 4 6 7/11 0/0 1/2 4 25 2 3 2 1 3
T. Krebs 9 7 0 3/8 1/4 2/2 2 37 2 0 3 1 6
T. Kuhse 2 2 3 1/6 0/1 0/2 2 26 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
A. Menzies
K. Zoriks
D. Fotu
A. Ducas
D. Sheets
J. Perry
E. Thomas
Q. Clinton
L. Johnson
K. Bowen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Menzies 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
K. Zoriks 3 0 1 0/1 0/1 3/4 0 14 1 0 0 0 0
D. Fotu 1 2 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 2 13 1 0 0 1 1
A. Ducas 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 1 0
D. Sheets - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Perry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Clinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 32 14 29/56 8/19 15/21 16 200 10 3 10 5 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores