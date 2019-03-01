Arizona vs. Oregon State score: Wildcats clinch buzzer-beating road win to top week of tumult
The Wildcats went ahead at the after trailing for much of the evening at Oregon State
Arizona and Oregon State traded leads deep into the second half on Thursday night, but the visiting Wildcats took the only one that mattered as freshman Devonaire Doutrive tipped in a go-ahead bucket as time expired to seal Arizona's 74-72 road win in Corvallis, Ore.
Doutrive, who on the season is averaging just over 10 minutes and 3.1 points per game, scored all nine of his points in the second half, hitting all four of his shot attempts and grabbing five rebounds.
Arizona's had a tumultuous season on the whole for a number of reasons, among them surfacing this week with reports that coach Sean Miller is expected to be subpoenaed in relation to the college basketball hoops trial.
On the court Arizona's riding a three-game winning streak, but is likely out of the NCAA Tournament picture barring a surprise run in the Pac-12 tournament. The Wildcats, with their win Thursday, improve to 17-12 on the season but 8-8 in league play, six games out of first-place from league-leading Washington.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Columbia vs. Brown odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Columbia vs. Brown 10,000 times.
-
UM coach Beilein videobombs Harbaugh
Beilein was clearly upset about something on the court while Harbaugh was being interviewed...
-
Podcast: Previewing a huge weekend
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the strange Big East
-
Wichita State sinks UConn at the buzzer
Samajae Haynes-Jones' second winner of the season came in dramatic fashion Thursday
-
Michigan vs. Nebraska odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Michigan vs. Nebraska 10,000 times
-
Kobe weighs in on Zion sit or play topic
Bryant wants to see the Duke star play out the season if he's able to physically