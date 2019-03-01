Arizona vs. Oregon State score: Wildcats clinch buzzer-beating road win to top week of tumult

Arizona and Oregon State traded leads deep into the second half on Thursday night, but the visiting Wildcats took the only one that mattered as freshman Devonaire Doutrive tipped in a go-ahead bucket as time expired to seal Arizona's 74-72 road win in Corvallis, Ore.

Doutrive, who on the season is averaging just over 10 minutes and 3.1 points per game, scored all nine of his points in the second half, hitting all four of his shot attempts and grabbing five rebounds.

Arizona's had a tumultuous season on the whole for a number of reasons, among them surfacing this week with reports that coach Sean Miller is expected to be subpoenaed in relation to the college basketball hoops trial.

On the court Arizona's riding a three-game winning streak, but is likely out of the NCAA Tournament picture barring a surprise run in the Pac-12 tournament. The Wildcats, with their win Thursday, improve to 17-12 on the season but 8-8 in league play, six games out of first-place from league-leading Washington.