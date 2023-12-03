A non-conference bout has the Auburn Tigers (5-1) traveling to play the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers are rolling right now and have won five straight games. On Wednesday, Auburn topped Virginia Tech, 74-57. Likewise, Appalachian State defeated East Tennessee State, 72-61, in its last outing.

Tip-off from Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, NC., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Auburn leads the all-time series 2-0. The Tigers are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Auburn vs. Appalachian State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5. Before making any Auburn vs. Appalachian State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has set its sights on Auburn vs. Appalachian State. You can head to SporesLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the Appalachian State vs. Auburn game:

Auburn vs. Appalachian State spread: Auburn -7.5

Auburn vs. Appalachian State over/under: 142.5 points

Auburn vs. Appalachian State money line: Tigers -339, Mountaineers +265

APP: Appalachian State has hit the Game Total Over in 15 of its last 28 games

AUB: Auburn has hit the 1H money line in 10 of its last 18 away games

Why Auburn can cover

Junior forward Johni Broome provides the Tigers with a strong low-post scorer. Broome can thrive in the lane and owns the length to be disruptive on the defensive end. The Florida native leads the team in points (17.8) and rebounds (8.5). He's finished with three double-doubles thus far. In his last outing, Broome tallied a season-high 30 points with 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Freshman guard Aden Holloway is an agile ball handler in the backcourt. Holloway explodes to the rack and can score in a variety of different ways. The North Carolina native is averaging 11 points and 3.5 assists per game. He's put up at least 13 points in three games this season. On Nov. 16 against Notre Dame, Holloway had 15 points and five assists.

Why Appalachian State can cover

Senior forward Donovan Gregory is an athletic scorer in the frontcourt. Gregory can get to the rim with ease and absorb contact at the basket. The North Carolina native is leading the team in points (13.1) with 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He's scored 17 points in three games thus far this season. On Nov. 26 versus Austin Peay, Gregory logged 17 points and two assists.

Junior forward Tre'Von Spillers excels down low for the Mountaineers. Spillers uses his soft touch around the rim to be an effective scorer. The South Carolina native averages 12.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and shoots 61% from the field. In his last outing, Spillers finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks. He's also a reliable shot-blocker, recording at least two blocks in four games.

How to make Appalachian State vs. Auburn picks

