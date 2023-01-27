Clemson basketball player Brevin Galloway will miss some time with a unique and graphic injury, and he explained the situation in great detail on an Instagram story.
Following a workout, Galloway suffered testicular torsion and had to be taken to the hospital for emergency surgery. After he got out of surgery, Galloway provided a very graphic description of what he experienced.
Warning: The following quote features graphic language.
"This morning I went to lift," Galloway said. "I came back. I took a nap. When I woke up from my nap, my balls and my nutsack were exploded. Now, I go to the doctor and I have surgery. Three hours later, my balls are reduced to their normal size. I don't know what happened to my balls. I guess they were trying to be like basketballs, but we've made it. Now I'm going to be spoiled for the next 48 hours, and I will be back in a uniform shortly."
When asked about Galloway's Instagram video, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell had a very brief answer.
Just got off the phone with Clemson coach Brad Brownell about Brevin Galloway’s latest IG post.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 27, 2023
“No comment.” 😅
Assuming Galloway's own timeline for his return is correct, he will miss Clemson's upcoming games against Florida State and Boston College. If that's the case, the Tigers must find a way to replace one of their most important players in the short-term.
Galloway, a transfer from Boston College, has been a big reason why Clemson is 17-4 and ranked in the AP Top 25. In his 21 games with the Tigers, Galloway is averaging 10.6 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.