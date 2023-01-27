Clemson basketball player Brevin Galloway will miss some time with a unique and graphic injury, and he explained the situation in great detail on an Instagram story.

Following a workout, Galloway suffered testicular torsion and had to be taken to the hospital for emergency surgery. After he got out of surgery, Galloway provided a very graphic description of what he experienced.

Warning: The following quote features graphic language.

"This morning I went to lift," Galloway said. "I came back. I took a nap. When I woke up from my nap, my balls and my nutsack were exploded. Now, I go to the doctor and I have surgery. Three hours later, my balls are reduced to their normal size. I don't know what happened to my balls. I guess they were trying to be like basketballs, but we've made it. Now I'm going to be spoiled for the next 48 hours, and I will be back in a uniform shortly."

When asked about Galloway's Instagram video, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell had a very brief answer.

Assuming Galloway's own timeline for his return is correct, he will miss Clemson's upcoming games against Florida State and Boston College. If that's the case, the Tigers must find a way to replace one of their most important players in the short-term.

Galloway, a transfer from Boston College, has been a big reason why Clemson is 17-4 and ranked in the AP Top 25. In his 21 games with the Tigers, Galloway is averaging 10.6 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.