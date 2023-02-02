Clemson basketball player Brevin Galloway is now profiting off a recent below-the-belt injury. Earlier this month, Galloway suffered testicular torsion following a workout. The sixth-year senior guard offered a graphic description of just what that felt like following the injury.

Galloway is now recovering, and he has partnered with men's underwear brand Shinesty to make sure that part of his body is well taken care of in the future. In a press release, Shinesty creative director Ben Lauderdale said the company heard about Galloway's unfortunate injury and wanted to help.

"When we heard about Brevin's nightmarish outcome, we knew we had just the solution so this never happens to him again," Lauderdale said in a statement. "There's always a great opportunity for an endorsement deal when a rising athlete 'explodes' onto the scene. Our company has a passion for testicular comfort and scrotal safety. It just makes sense to partner with a set of balls in need."

As Galloway gets back to full health, he thanked Shinesty for allowing him to worry about basketballs exclusively.

"Now I can focus on dropping 3's since I know Ball Hammocks won't drop my 2's," Galloway said in the release.

Galloway, a transfer from Boston College, has been a big reason why Clemson is 18-5 and ranked in the AP Top 25. In his 21 games with the Tigers, Galloway is averaging 10.6 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.