Auburn jumped up a spot to No. 2 in the updated Coaches Poll released Monday after recording statement wins over Iowa State, North Carolina and Memphis in the Maui Invitational. Kansas remains No. 1, but The Tigers arguably hold the nation's best résumé with a victory over Houston in addition to the teams it beat in Hawaii last week.

The Tigers opened the Maui Invitational with a thrilling 83-81 win over Iowa State. Auburn then knocked off North Carolina 85-72 and defeated Memphis 90-76 for its third win in three days, capturing the prestigious Maui Invitational title.

Auburn's next test will come on the road against Duke on Wednesday in the SEC/ACC Challenge. The Blue Devils moved up a spot to No. 9 despite losing to Kansas 75-72 in Las Vegas last weekend. Duke leads the all-time series 3-0 against Auburn.

Kansas' lead over Auburn is just five points after the Jayhawks received 19 first-place votes, with 12 coaches casting a first-place vote for the Tigers.

UConn, last week's No .2 team, fell out of this week's poll after losing three games at the Maui Invitational. Oregon had the biggest jump of any team after it was unranked last week, but is No. 10 in this week's poll.

Coaches Poll

Others Receiving Votes: UConn 63; San Diego State 56; Texas 54; Mississippi State 39; Arizona State 39; Drake 34; Texas Tech 32; Arkansas 28; UCLA 17; Xavier 16; BYU 16; Ohio State 15; Utah State 13; Saint Mary's 12; Dayton 10; St. John's 8; Nebraska 8; Indiana 8; Creighton 8; West Virginia 5; Maryland 5; Clemson 5; Georgia 3; Arizona 2; UC Irvine 1; Nevada 1;

Schools Dropped Out: No. 2 UConn; No. 15 Indiana; No. 19 Creighton; No. 21 Arkansas; No. 22 Xavier; No. 23 Arizona;