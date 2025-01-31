Purdue has won back-to-back Big Ten regular-season titles, and on this final day of January, it is still in position to compete for another despite the departure of two-time National Player of the Year winner Zach Edey. Yes, the Boilermakers are two games back of Michigan State in the loss column of the conference standings. And, no, they will not have the luxury of hosting the Spartans this season; they only have one game scheduled against Michigan State, and it'll be played next month inside the Breslin Center.
So it's an uphill battle, that's for sure.
But Purdue is still square in the race, alone in second of the Big Ten and one game ahead of Michigan in the win-column of the conference standings. And the Boilermakers will have an opportunity to extend that lead over the Wolverines late Friday when they welcome Indiana to Mackey Arena.
Will this be Mike Woodson's final game at Mackey?
Maybe.
Either way, that's another storyline connected to this matchup — how one program is ranked 10th in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, while the other (the one everybody calls a blue blood) is likely a little more than a month away from firing its coach after he finishes outside of the top five of the league standings for the third time in four years.
Indiana is 14-7 overall, 5-5 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers have lost four of five. These days, you're more likely to hear "Fire Woodson" chants inside Assembly Hall than you are to actually watch the home team win. It's gotten bad and ugly. Barring a surprise, it'll only get worse at Purdue. The Hoosiers are 12.5-underdogs to their in-state rival that's about to finish ahead of them in the Big Ten standings for the ninth consecutive year.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 26 points and 16 rebounds in Wednesday's 87-74 win at LSU. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Ole Miss
|--
|19-1
|2
Duke
|Cooper Flagg finished with 28 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 74-64 win over NC State. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against North Carolina.
|--
|18-2
|3
Alabama
|Chris Youngblood finished with 23 points and two rebounds in Wednesday's 88-84 win at Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday with Georgia.
|--
|18-3
|4
Florida
|Walter Clayton Jr. finished with 17 points and five steals in Saturday's 89-59 win over Georgia. The Gators' next game is Saturday at Tennessee.
|--
|18-2
|5
Iowa St.
|Curtis Jones was 1-of-11 from the field in Monday's 86-75 overtime loss at Arizona. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Kansas State.
|--
|17-3
|6
Marquette
|Stevie Mitchell finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 78-79 win at Butler. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday against UConn.
|--
|18-3
|7
Michigan St.
|Tre Holloman finished with 12 points and three assists in Tuesday's 73-51 win over Minnesota. The Spartans' next game is Saturday at USC.
|--
|18-2
|8
Kentucky
|Koby Brea finished with 18 points and three assists in Tuesday's 78-73 winat Tennessee. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Arkansas.
|--
|15-5
|9
Houston
|L.J. Cryer finished with 17 points and three assists in Wednesday's 63-49 win at West Virginia. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Texas Tech.
|--
|17-3
|10
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 24 points and 10 assists in Friday's 91-64 win over Michigan. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against Indiana.
|--
|16-5
|11
Tennessee
|Jahmai Mashak was 1-of-5 from the field in Tuesday's 78-73 loss to Kentucky. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Florida.
|--
|17-4
|12
Miss. St.
|RJ Melendez was 1-of-6 from the field in Wednesday's 88-84 loss to Alabama. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday against Missouri.
|--
|16-5
|13
Kansas
|Zeke Mayo finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 91-87 win over UCF. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Baylor.
|--
|15-5
|14
Memphis
|Dain Dainja finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 68-56 win at Tulane. The Tigers' next game is Sunday at Rice.
|1
|17-4
|15
Texas A&M
|Zhuric Phelps finished with 15 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 75-68 win over Oklahoma. The Aggies' next game is Saturday at South Carolina.
|1
|16-5
|16
Missouri
|Tamar Bates finished with 26 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 83-75 win over Ole Miss. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Mississippi State.
|1
|16-4
|17
Ole Miss
|Jaemyn Brakefield finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 72-69 win over Texas. The Rebels' next game is Saturday against Auburn.
|1
|16-5
|18
Michigan
|Danny Wolf was 1 of 7 from the field in Friday's 91-64 loss at Purdue. The Wolverines' next game is Monday against Penn State.
|2
|15-5
|19
St. John's
|Zuby Ejiofor finished with 13 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 66-41 win at Georgetown. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday against Providence.
|2
|18-3
|20
Louisville
|Terrence Edwards Jr. finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 72-59 win over Wake Forest. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday at Georgia Tech.
|2
|16-5
|21
Texas Tech
|JT Toppin finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds in Wednesday's 71-57 win over TCU. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday at Houston.
|2
|16-4
|22
Oregon
|Jackson Shelstad was 0-of-2 from the field in Thursday's 78-52 loss at UCLA. The Ducks' next game is Sunday against Nebraska.
|8
|16-5
|23
Clemson
|Chauncey Wiggins finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 72-57 win at Virginia Tech. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at NC State.
|1
|17-4
|24
Maryland
|Derik Queen finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday's 76-68 win over Wisconsin. The Terrapins' next game is Feb. 6 at Ohio State.
|1
|17-5
|25
Wisconsin
|Max Klesmit was 1-of-8 from the field in Wednesday's 76-68 loss at Maryland. The Badgers' next game is Saturday at Northwestern.
|1
|16-5
|26
Vanderbilt
|Jason Edwards finished with 18 points and four assists in Saturday's 74-69 win over Kentucky. The Commodores' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma.
|NR
|16-4