NCAA Basketball: Hall of Fame Series- New York City-Gonzaga at Connecticut
USATSI

UConn moved up seven spots to No. 13  in the updated Coaches Poll released Monday after securing an upset win over Gonzaga at Madison Square Garden last weekend. The Huskies have won their last four games since going 0-3 in the Maui Invitational last month.

Before notching its biggest win of the season vs. the Zags, UConn was coming off a 76-65 victory over Texas on the road. 

UConn also defeated Baylor in the Big 12-Big East Battle at home earlier this month without star forward Alex Karaban in the lineup.

The two-time reigning national champions opened the 2024-25 season 4-0 before suffering losses to Memphis, Colorado and Dayton last month. The Huskies begin Big East play at home against Xavier on Wednesday.

The Zags fell five spots to No. 14. 

Memphis returned to the rankings and checked in at No. 22 after upsetting Clemson on the road last weekend. The Tigers have wins over UConn, Clemson, Michigan State and UNLV on their résumé.

Coaches Poll

  1. Tennessee
  2. Auburn
  3. Iowa State
  4. Kentucky
  5. Duke
  6. Florida
  7. Alabama
  8. Kansas
  9. Marquette
  10. Oregon
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Houston
  13. UConn
  14. Gonzaga
  15. Oklahoma
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Purdue
  18. UCLA
  19. Michigan State
  20. Cincinnati
  21. Michigan
  22. Memphis
  23. San Diego State
  24. Dayton
  25. Mississippi State

Also receiving votes: Clemson 87; Baylor 79; Illinois 50; St. John's 48; Drake 44; Utah State 40; Arkansas 31; Maryland 29; Georgia 23; Wisconsin 22; Pittsburgh 21; Missouri 18; North Carolina 9; West Virginia 5; Creighton 5; Texas Tech 3; Penn State 2;