UConn moved up seven spots to No. 13 in the updated Coaches Poll released Monday after securing an upset win over Gonzaga at Madison Square Garden last weekend. The Huskies have won their last four games since going 0-3 in the Maui Invitational last month.

Before notching its biggest win of the season vs. the Zags, UConn was coming off a 76-65 victory over Texas on the road.

UConn also defeated Baylor in the Big 12-Big East Battle at home earlier this month without star forward Alex Karaban in the lineup.

The two-time reigning national champions opened the 2024-25 season 4-0 before suffering losses to Memphis, Colorado and Dayton last month. The Huskies begin Big East play at home against Xavier on Wednesday.

The Zags fell five spots to No. 14.

Memphis returned to the rankings and checked in at No. 22 after upsetting Clemson on the road last weekend. The Tigers have wins over UConn, Clemson, Michigan State and UNLV on their résumé.

Coaches Poll

Also receiving votes: Clemson 87; Baylor 79; Illinois 50; St. John's 48; Drake 44; Utah State 40; Arkansas 31; Maryland 29; Georgia 23; Wisconsin 22; Pittsburgh 21; Missouri 18; North Carolina 9; West Virginia 5; Creighton 5; Texas Tech 3; Penn State 2;