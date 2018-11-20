College basketball recruiting: Five-star Anthony Edwards reclassifies to 2019, could challenge for No. 1 ranking
Edwards is a consensus five-star talent and a top-5 player in the 2019 class
On the same day that 2019 No. 1 recruit James Wiseman made his college commitment to Memphis, the No. 3 player in 2020 announced he'll join him in next year's college freshman class.
Anthony Edwards, a five-star guard considered one of the top talents in the 2020 classification, declared Tuesday he will reclassify from 2020 to 2019, likely with an eye on becoming draft eligible a year early than expected.
"Just thinking and talking about it, I decided to reclassify to 2019," Edwards told 247Sports. "I thought it was better for me and my family."
Edwards' reclassification puts him at No. 4 in the 2019 247Sports Composite rankings behind Wiseman, Vernon Carey and Cole Anthony, and immediately makes him one of the most highly-sought high school seniors in the recruiting realm.
In the 247Sports Top247 recruiting rankings, which only includes 247Sports experts, Edwards was immediately put in the No. 1 position for the Class of 2019.
Edwards, a springy 6-foot-5 shooting guard, has a dozen scholarship offers but he says five -- Michigan State, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina -- are making him a priority. As of now, he has not made any official visits but plans to schedule those soon.
Edwards' reclassification, most of all, puts him on the fast track to becoming NBA Draft eligible. No matter where he lands in college, he's considered an early contender to be the first overall pick in 2020 -- perhaps competing with Wiseman, who committed a mere hour after the news of Edwards moving classes entered the public sphere.
