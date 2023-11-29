The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils will face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 9:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena for a 2023 ACC/SEC Challenge matchup. Arkansas is 4-3 overall and 3-1 at home, while Duke is 5-1 overall and hasn't played on the road yet. The SEC leads 4-3 after the first night of action in the ACC/SEC Challenge and this is one of seven games on the schedule between the conferences on Wednesday.

These programs last met in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, with Duke winning 78-69 to earn a trip to the Final Four in Mike Krzyzewski's final season. This time around, the Blue Devils are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Arkansas vs. Duke odds, and the over/under is 149.5 points. Before entering any Arkansas vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2023-24 season on an 94-61 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 players. It is also off to an 8-2 roll on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Duke-Arkansas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Arkansas vs. Duke spread: Duke -4.5

Arkansas vs. Duke over/under: 149.5 points

Arkansas vs. Duke money line: Arkansas +192, Duke -235

Arkansas vs. Duke picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Duke

Duke strolled past the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 80-62 on Friday to extend its winning streak to four games. Duke can attribute much of its success to Kyle Filipowski, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Jeremy Roach also had 18 points in the victory and the fourth-year guard is now shooting a career-best 47.3% from the field and 40.0% from the 3-point line. The Blue Devils have primarily gone nine-deep this season but that depth could be tested against an Arkansas squad that has gone 10-11 deep at times this year.

What you need to know about Arkansas

Meanwhile, Arkansas lost to the North Carolina Tar Heels on the road by a decisive 87-72 margin last time out. Arkansas' loss came about despite a quality game from Tramon Mark, who scored 34 points to go along with five rebounds. Layden Blocker was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with 3 steals.

After beginning the season ranked in the top 15, Arkansas has slid out of the AP Top 25 with losses in three of its last four games. That includes a stunning home loss to UNC-Greensboro where the Razorbacks were favored by 14.5 points. However, Eric Musselman's squad has been to three consecutive Sweet 16s and it feels like a matter of time before a group headlined by several high-profile transfers starts to gel.

How to make Arkansas vs. Duke picks

The model has simulated Arkansas vs. Duke 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. Arkansas, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is up over $1,800 since last season, and find out.