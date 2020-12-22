Georgetown landed its most highly-touted hoops recruit in more than a decade on Monday as five-star recruit Aminu Mohammed, the No. 16 overall player in the Class of 2021 and the No. 2 shooting guard in the 247Sports Composite rankings, picked the Hoyas in a commitment ceremony at his high school over Indiana, Georgia and a number of other top tier suitors. Mohammed is the highest-rated recruit for Georgetown since Greg Monroe in 2008 and the third-highest ranked recruit since 247Sports began tracking recruits in 1999.

A 6-foot-5 shooting guard, Mohammed becomes the face of a recruiting class put together by Patrick Ewing that looks like a potential fortune changer in D.C. He's the fifth commitment of the cycle and the second top-100 talent of the bunch, joining center Ryan Mutombo, Dikembe Mutombo's son, who committed in October. The class ranks second among all Big East teams and sixth nationally.

Ewing is putting together what looks to be his best class by a mile since he returned to take over the head coaching job at his alma mater in 2017. He's had varying levels of success in recruiting in previous years -- including losing four-star recruit Tremont Waters days after his hiring in 2017 and losing former top 100 talent James Akinjo just games into his second season to transfer -- but a top 10 caliber class could stem the tide of turbulence that's plagued the program for years and pre-dates Ewing.

The star-studded class -- and the commitment of a potential game-changer in Mohammed -- comes at an important time, too. Ewing has just one winning campaign in three seasons running the Hoyas, and worse, they're 3-4 on the season and quickly trending towards the bottom of the Big East hierarchy after being picked to finish last in the preseason coaches' poll. If anything, this class can serve as a beacon of hope for the future of the program despite what may be some dark times in the immediate future.