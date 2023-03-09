Coppin State redshirt senior guard Sam Sessoms was named the HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 26-March 4.

Sessoms averaged 35 minutes, 9.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game and shot 50% (7-for-14) from the field for the week.

A native of Philadelphia, Sessoms was named to the All-MEAC first team after leading the conference in scoring with 20.7 points per game.

Sessoms is on the Fred "Curly" Neal Point Guard Watch List for the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game to be held April 2 in Houston (Click here for tickets) and broadcast on CBS.

HBCU All-Stars Players and Teams of the Week

HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced its 2022-23 HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week and Team of the Week" honors featuring the nation's top HBCU student-athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton Universities.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I MEAC Co-Teams of the Week

North Carolina Central University -- Went 2-0 for the week with a home win against Norfolk State University (76-75) in overtime and a road win over South Carolina State University (71- 64) for a seven-game winning streak.

Howard University -- Went 2-0 for the week with wins at South Carolina State University (82-78) and at home against Norfolk State University (87-67) and solidified first place and MEAC regular season championship

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Player of the Week

Cameron Christon, Grambling State University (Purvis Short Small Forwards) -- Averaged 32 mpg, 13.6 points, 6 rebounds, and shot 40% FG% (13-32), and 76% FT% (10-13) for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division I SWAC Team of the Week

Grambling State University -- Went 3-0 for the week with a road win over Bethune-Cookman University (66-54) and two home wins over Alabama A&M University (60-48) and Alabama State University (69-49) for a nine-game winning streak and a share of first place and SWAC regular season championship.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Player of the Week

Kerry Richardson, Morehouse College (Purvis Short Small Forward) -- Averaged 38 mpg, 23 points, 12 rebounds, and shot 48% FG% (12-25), 91 FT% (22-25) for the week.

HBCU All-Stars NCAA Division II SIAC Team of the Week

Miles College -- Won the 2022 – 2023 SIAC Conference Tournament Championship held at Savannah State University with three consecutive wins over Edward Waters University (71-52), Morehouse College (72-67) in overtime, and Benedict College (60-40).