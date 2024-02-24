The first game of Saturday's tripleheader on CBS features No. 2 Houston traveling to Waco, Texas, to face No. 11 Baylor in a Big 12 showdown. The Cougars recently jumped into first place in the Big 12 standings after knocking off Iowa State earlier in the week.

The Cougars have won their last four games heading into this marquee Top 25 showdown. Houston is in its inaugural season as a member of the Big 12 and currently sits in the driver's seat to win the conference with a one-game lead over Iowa State in the standings with five regular season games remaining. Three of Houston's final five games are on the road.

Baylor is coming off a loss to BYU earlier this week that dropped them to 19-7 overall and 8-5 in Big 12 play. The Bears are currently in a three-way tie for third place with Kansas and Texas Tech heading into the weekend. Baylor had won five of its last six games before falling to BYU on the road.

How to watch Houston vs. Baylor live

Date: Sat., Feb. 24 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Houston vs. Baylor prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Houston is in the driver's seat to win the Big 12 after a commanding win over Iowa State earlier in the week. The Cougars have won their last four games and this will be the toughest road game left on the schedule. Baylor looked vulnerable during a 78-71 loss to BYU and now they have to face the top-ranked scoring defense in the country. While this could be a letdown spot for Houston after an emotional win, its defense has been too good all year to let that happen. Prediction: Houston -2.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Jerry Palm Chip Patterson Cameron Salerno UH -2.5 Baylor Baylor Baylor Baylor Baylor Houston Houston S/U Baylor Baylor Baylor Baylor Houston Houston Houston

