The No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) and the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) collide on Tuesday in the 2023 Jimmy V Classic in New York City. The Owls are rolling right now, winning five straight games. On Saturday, FAU blew out Charleston 90-74. Likewise, Illinois is on a four-game win streak. On Dec. 2, the Fighting Illini torched Rutgers 76-58.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden is 6:30 p.m. ET. FAU leads the all-time series 1-0. The Owls are 2-point favorites in the latest Illinois vs. FAU odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 146.5. Before making any FAU vs. Illinois picks, you'll want to see the predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model has set its sights on FAU vs. Illinois. You can head to SportsLine to see it picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the Illinois vs. FAU:

Illinois vs. FAU spread: FAU -2

Illinois vs. FAU over/under: 146.5 points

Illinois vs. FAU money line: FAU -137, Illinois +115

ILL: 3-4 ATS this season

FAU: 6-2 ATS this season

Why Illinois can cover

Senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. is a high-flying scorer who attacks the lane with ease. The Illinois native logs 20 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He's scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games. In the win over Rutgers, Shannon Jr. notched a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Junior guard Luke Goode is a floor-spacing threat with a nice jumper. The Indiana native averages 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and shoots 45% from downtown. On Nov. 17 against Valparaiso, Goodie had 13 points, seven rebounds and made four 3-pointers. He's knocked down at least two 3-pointers in four of his last five games.

Why FAU can cover

Junior center Vladislav Goldin brings outstanding length and size (7-foot-1) onto the court. He leads the team in points (15.4), rebounds (7.1) and blocks (2.1). In his last outing, Goldin finished with 17 points, 12 boards and two blocks. That was his second double-double on the season.

Junior guard Johnell Davis is an agile ball handler and has a smooth perimeter jumper. The Indiana native averages 13.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest. In his last matchup, Davis dropped 24 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

How to make FAU vs. Illinois picks

The model has simulated Illinois vs. FAU 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under.

