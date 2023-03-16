Legacy Arena hosts a fascinating March Madness 2023 matchup between prominent college basketball programs in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Thursday. The No. 8 seed Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers meet in the Midwest Region. Iowa, led by Fran McCaffery, is 19-13 this season and represents the Big Ten. Auburn, led by Bruce Pearl, is 20-12 and represents the SEC, though the Tigers have lost nine of the last 13 games.

Auburn vs. Iowa spread: Auburn -1

Auburn vs. Iowa over/under: 151.5 points

Auburn vs. Iowa money line: Auburn -120, Iowa +100

AUB: The Tigers are 4-5-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

IOWA: The Hawkeyes are 3-6-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Auburn can cover

Auburn's defense is outstanding this season. The Tigers are firmly in the top 15 nationally in opponent shooting, including a top-five mark in 3-point defense (28.8%) and 46.9% shooting allowed inside the arc. Auburn blocks 13.9% of shots, a top-10 defensive mark, and the Tigers create havoc with ball pressure. Auburn creates a turnover on 19.3% of possessions, including a steal on 11.6% of defensive trips.

In contrast, Iowa's defense is well below the national average in efficiency, and the Hawkeyes allow 74.4 points per game. Iowa yields 36.6% 3-point shooting and 52.6% 2-point shooting to opponents, and Auburn is set up to take advantage. The Tigers are making 51% of 2-point attempts and averaging 14.2 assists per game. Auburn also secures more than 33% of missed shots on the offensive glass and averages nearly 21 free throw attempts per contest.

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa's offense is highly explosive and difficult to contain. The Hawkeyes are in the top three of the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, consistently scoring and keeping pressure on the opposition. Iowa is led by All-Big Ten forward Kris Murray, with the projected first round pick averaging 20.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game with 58.0% true shooting this season. Iowa is also fantastic in taking care of the ball, posting a 14.1% turnover rate that ranks in the top ten nationally.

The Hawkeyes also average 16.6 assists per game, a top-15 figure in the country, and are well above-average in myriad additional categories. That includes a 32.2% offensive rebound rate and strong free throw creation, in addition to fantastic shooting numbers. Iowa is making 52.1% of 2-point attempts, 34.3% of 3-point attempts, and 73.9% of free throw attempts this season. With Auburn ranking outside the top 300 of the country in free throw rate allowed, Iowa could have a path to success at the line.

