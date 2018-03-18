Isaac Haas injury update: NCAA doesn't clear Purdue C's elbow brace for Round 2
Haas suffered a fractured elbow on Friday in Purdue's first round NCAA Tournament game
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.
No. 2 seed Purdue won its first round game on Friday, but lost center Isaac Haas, who suffered a fractured elbow.
Haas practiced with the team on Saturday with a brace and was labeled as a game time decision leading up to the Boilermakers' second round game against Butler, however he will not be on the floor when his team battles for a spot in the Sweet 16.
According to Allie LaForce, Haas' brace he would have needed to wear was not cleared by the NCAA.
Haas fell on the elbow and suffered the injury midway through the second half on Friday battling for a rebound, with the Boilermakers boasting a more than 20 point lead. He remained in the game, however Purdue announced that X-rays after the game revealed a fracture.
Haas, a 7-foot-2 center, finished with 9 points and 10 rebounds in the win. He is averaging 14.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for Purdue this season.
Purdue will play Butler in the second round on Sunday.
-
Purdue vs. Butler preview
The shorthanded Boilermakers face a Butler team that easily handled its first round foe on...
-
West Virginia vs. Marshall odds, picks
Our proven computer model simulated Sunday's Marshall vs. West Virginia game 10,000 times
-
Haas injury shouldn't derail Purdue
Get ready, because Purdue might turn into a 3-point-shooting carnival
-
Entire Pac-12 out as SEC still perfect
As bad as this week was for the Pac-12, this is not its worst tournament showing ever
-
Sunday's NCAA Tournament live updates
The second round of the NCAA Tournament continues Sunday
-
FSU vs. Xavier odds, NCAA Tourney picks
Micah Roberts set lines for Vegas' biggest sports books. Here's what he's picking for Xavi...