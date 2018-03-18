Isaac Haas injury update: NCAA doesn't clear Purdue C's elbow brace for Round 2

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

No. 2 seed Purdue won its first round game on Friday, but lost center Isaac Haas, who suffered a fractured elbow.

Haas practiced with the team on Saturday with a brace and was labeled as a game time decision leading up to the Boilermakers' second round game against Butler, however he will not be on the floor when his team battles for a spot in the Sweet 16.

According to Allie LaForce, Haas' brace he would have needed to wear was not cleared by the NCAA.

Isaac Haas will NOT be playing today. He wanted to, but ultimately the brace he would have to wear was NOT cleared by the NCAA. @BoilerBall @CBSSports — Allie LaForce (@ALaForce) March 18, 2018

Haas fell on the elbow and suffered the injury midway through the second half on Friday battling for a rebound, with the Boilermakers boasting a more than 20 point lead. He remained in the game, however Purdue announced that X-rays after the game revealed a fracture.

ROSTER NOTE: #Purdue center Isaac Haas will miss the remainder of #MarchMadness with a fractured right elbow. pic.twitter.com/1JciT52PGA — Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 16, 2018

Haas, a 7-foot-2 center, finished with 9 points and 10 rebounds in the win. He is averaging 14.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for Purdue this season.

Purdue will play Butler in the second round on Sunday.