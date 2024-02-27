We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Kansas Jayhawks and the BYU Cougars are set to tip at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is 21-6 overall and 14-0 at home, while BYU is 19-8 overall and 2-6 on the road. The Jayhawks are currently third in the Big 12 standings at 9-5 while BYU is seventh at 7-7.

Kansas vs. BYU spread: Kansas -7

Kansas vs. BYU over/under: 155 points

Kansas vs. BYU money line: Kansas -301, BYU +238

What you need to know about Kansas

Everything went Kansas' way against Texas as the Jayhawks made off with a 86-67 win on Saturday. Johnny Furphy scored 16 points while adding eight rebounds and two steals. Dajuan Harris Jr. also scored 14 points to go along with six assists in the victory.

Hunter Dickinson also had 20 points and seven rebounds in the win and the Michigan transfer is now averaging 18.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game this season. With Kevin McCullar out (knee), expect a heavy dose of Dickinson inside for the Jayhawks.

What you need to know about BYU

Meanwhile, the Cougars came up short against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday and fell 84-74. Richie Saunders scored 11 points to go along with six rebounds and three steals in the defeat. Another player who had a solid outing was Spencer Johnson, who scored 12 points while grabbing five rebounds.

However, BYU shot an uncharacteristic 40.8% from the floor and went 6-for-31 from the 3-point line. The Cougars averaged 82.8 points per game on the season (17th in Division I) and are currently being tabbed as a No. 7 seed in the West by CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm.

