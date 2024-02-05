In-state rivals square off when the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks (18-4) travel to play the Kansas State Wildcats (14-8) on Monday evening in the 2024 Sunflower Showdown. The Jayhawks are playing well, winning three of their last four games. On Saturday, Kansas knocked off No. 4 Houston 78-65. Meanwhile, Kansas State has dropped four games in a row. The Oklahoma State Cowboys beat the Wildcats 75-72 on Feb. 3.

Tipoff from the Bramlage Coliseum in Kansas is set for 9 p.m. ET. Kansas leads the all-time series 203-95. The Jayhawks are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Kansas State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 145.5. Before making any Kansas State vs. Kansas picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2023-24 season on a 124-82 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 20-9 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. Kansas State and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Kansas State vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Kansas State spread: Jayhawks -4

Kansas vs. Kansas State over/under: 145.5 points

Kansas vs. Kansas State money line: Jayhawks -198, Wildcats +165

KU: 10-11 ATS this season

KSU: 10-12 ATS this season

Why Kansas can cover

Senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. has been the most consistent offensive weapon for the Jayhawks. McCullar Jr. is a more effective perimeter shooter while being aggressive in attacking the lane. The Texas native leads the team in scoring (19.7) with 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. In his last game, McCullar Jr. tallied 17 points, seven boards and three assists.

Junior forward K.J. Adams Jr. is a strong and explosive threat in the frontcourt. The Texas native logs 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. On Jan. 30, Adams Jr. notched 16 points, six assists and two steals.

Why Kansas State can cover

Junior guard Cam Carter has been great all year for the Wildcats. Carter uses his quickness and instincts to be effective on both ends of the floor. The Louisiana native leads the team in both points (15.8) and steals (1.7) with 4.7 rebounds per game. In his last game, Carter dropped 17 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Senior guard Tylor Perry consistently gets into the lane to either score or dish it off to an open man. The Oklahoma native averages a team-high 4.8 assists with 14.6 points per game. He's dropped at least 20 points in six games thus far. On Jan. 30 versus Oklahoma, Perry tallied 23 points and five boards.

How to make Kansas State vs. Kansas picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 144 combined points.

