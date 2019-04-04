Kentucky lands graduate transfer Nate Sestina from Bucknell, who averaged double-digits in scoring last season

For a second consecutive year, Kentucky has landed a highly-touted graduate transfer who could bolster the roster immediately.

Bucknell transfer Nate Sestina committed to the UK program on Thursday via Twitter. Sestina was one of the more sought-after prospects available on the graduate transfer market. As a graduate transfer, he will be eligible immediately in the 2019-2020 season.

It’s been an amazing ride from Emporium to Bucknell and everywhere in between, and it’s surreal to think my college basketball career isn’t over yet.



I’m humbled to get started with @KentuckyMBB! Need to thank God, my family, my coaches, teammates and @UKCoachCalipari #BBN pic.twitter.com/JS3ZKqIS4e — Nate Sestina (@NateSestina23) April 4, 2019

Kentucky had a wealth of success last year with graduate transfer Reid Travis, who as a transfer from Stanford averaged 11.2 points and 7.2 boards per game for the Wildcats last season.

Sestina is a 6-foot-9 forward who last season with Bucknell averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. A stretch-four, he shot 38 percent from 3-point range on the season en route to being named to the All-Patriot League second-team. Because of PJ Washington's sky-high NBA Draft stock, Sestina could be a seamless replacement for the potential 2019 lottery pick if he declares for the draft and leaves UK as expected.

In Kentucky's 2019 recruiting class, there are three incoming small forwards and one guard. Sestina is the only pledge who is at least 6-8.