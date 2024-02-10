Two of the top programs in college basketball over the last decade will go head-to-head when Kentucky hosts Gonzaga in non-conference action on Saturday afternoon on CBS and Paramount+. Kentucky (16-6) is ranked No. 17 in the country but is 2-2 over its last four games. Gonzaga is unranked and 17-6 overall, already suffering its most losses since the 2013-14 season. Gonzaga defeated Kentucky, 88-72, on Nov. 20 last season when both schools were ranked inside the top five in college basketball.

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. ET at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. The latest Gonzaga vs. Kentucky odds from SportsLine consensus list the Wildcats as 6-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 169.5.

Before tuning into the Gonzaga vs. Kentucky game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2023-24 season on a 124-82 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 20-9 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

For Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, the model projects that the Wildcats cover the spread as 6-point favorites. Kentucky is 13-9 ATS this season, compared to Gonzaga's 10-12 mark ATS. Kentucky is also 5-2 ATS with the rest advantage as it has over the Bulldogs on Saturday. Gonzaga has struggled on the road, going 2-3 ATS on the road and it is 4-8 ATS against non-conference teams this year.

This isn't the same Gonzaga team that has dominated regular seasons and won at least 28 games in 11 straight seasons. Gonzaga is 0-2 against ranked opponents this year and already has two conference losses. The Bulldogs haven't lost three WCC games since the 2015-16 season but are in danger of doing so this year. Gonzaga lost four of its top five scorers from last season, including All-American Drew Timme, and hasn't been able to replicate many of the same dominant performances this year.

Senior guard Antonio Reeves leads Kentucky in scoring at 19.7 points per game, including scoring 24 points in a 109-77 victory over Vanderbilt on Tuesday. The 6-foot-6 guard has scored at least 19 points in four straight games and is knocking down 44.4% of his 3-pointers this season while making 2.7 shots from deep per contest. Reeves has shot 50% or better from beyond the arc in four of his last six games and will be a challenge for Gonzaga to contain. Stream the game here.

