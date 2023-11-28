Ranked teams will duke it out when the eighth-ranked Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes battle the 12th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats in a 2023 ACC/SEC Challenge matchup on Tuesday. The Hurricanes (5-0) are coming off a 91-83 win over Kansas State to win the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship on Nov. 19. The Wildcats (5-1), who are averaging just 8.2 turnovers per game, second-lowest in the nation, are coming off a 118-82 win over Marshall on Friday. Both teams are lethal from beyond the arc, with Miami connecting on 45.8% of its 3-pointers, while Kentucky is hitting on 42.5% of its threes.

Tipoff from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Kentucky leads the all-time series 3-1, including a 3-0 edge in games played in Lexington. The Wildcats are 6-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Kentucky odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 164. Before making any Kentucky vs. Miami picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

It enters Week 4 of the 2023-24 season on an 94-61 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 players. It is also off to an 8-2 roll on top-rated spread picks this season.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Miami vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. Miami spread: Kentucky -6

Kentucky vs. Miami over/under: 164 points

Kentucky vs. Miami money line: Miami +208, Kentucky -256

MIA: The Hurricanes have returned more than +1500 on the money line in the last 35 games

KEN: The Wildcats have hit the team total over in 19 of their last 34 games (+1.65 units)

Why Kentucky can cover

Senior guard Antonio Reeves, who is on the Jerry West Award preseason watch list, was the 2023 SEC Sixth Man of the Year. He is averaging a team-high 19 points and career-high five rebounds per game. In the win over Marshall, he became the 29th player in Kentucky history to score 100 or more 3-pointers. He has connected on a 3-pointer in 17 consecutive games.

Freshman guard Rob Dillingham has scored in double figures in all six games this season, including a career-best eight assists, 16 points and five rebounds in the win over Marshall. For the season, he is averaging 16 points, 5.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 23.2 minutes of action. Dillingham scored a season-high 20 points, while handing out seven assists and grabbing four rebounds in the win over Stonehill on Nov. 17. He had 18 points, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, against Kansas on Nov. 14.

Why Miami can cover

Junior guard Wooga Poplar powers the Hurricane offense, averaging 18 points, six rebounds and 1.6 assists in 29.8 minutes of action. He is connecting on 50.9% of his shots from the floor, including 59.4% from 3-point range. He is also 13 of 13 from the free throw line. He registered a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds in a 79-68 win over Georgia on Nov. 17. He scored a season-high 23 points in an 88-82 win over Central Florida on Nov. 10.

Junior guard Matthew Cleveland is also among the team's top scorers, averaging 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is connecting on 62.7% of his field goals, including 50% from 3-point range, and 81.3% from the free throw line. Cleveland, who is in his first season with the Hurricanes after spending two years at Florida State, has reached double-figure scoring in all five games. He registered a double-double in the season opener with 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 101-60 win over NJIT on Nov. 6.

