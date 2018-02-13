LeBron James says Oklahoma freshman Trae Young 'better go pro' after this season

Oklahoma Sooners freshman guard Trae Young is torching the competition in college, leading the NCAA in both scoring and assists through 24 games as he builds his national player of the year campaign.

The former five-star talent from Norman who entered college as a potential one-and-done player has shot up draft boards this season and caught the eye of plenty of pros in the process, including Cleveland superstar LeBron James who weighed in on Young's impending decision on whether to return to OU or to turn pro after one season in college.

"What decision? That ain't no decision," James said. "That's like saying my waking up this morning—that ain't no decision. Brushing my teeth—that ain't no decision. He better go pro."

LeBron James says there's no decision when it comes to #Sooners PG Trae Young going pro at the end of this season. "He better go pro." pic.twitter.com/lfRvwGA81L — Sam Gannon (@SamGannon87) February 13, 2018

Young is averaging 29.5 points, 9.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game this season, all while shooting a ridiculous 44.3 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from the 3-point line.

Young's stellar play has caught James' attention several times this season, as the Cavaliers All-Star said back in January that he's doing something extraordinary at the collegiate level.

"I've probably seen Trae Young play before you've seen him play," James said. "I've seen Trae Young play ball since he was in eighth grade. He's been a part of my camp the last few years before he went off to Oklahoma, so I know what he's all about, and what he's doing now is very special. Very special player. Can add a lot to any team if he decides to come out and come into the draft."

In the latest mock draft from CBS Sports' Gary Parrish for 2018, Parrish has Young coming off the board at No. 4 overall ... to the Cleveland Cavaliers.