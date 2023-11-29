A pair of red-hot teams meet in a key non-conference matchup when the Chattanooga Mocs battle the Lipscomb Bisons on Wednesday. The Mocs (5-1), who finished seventh in the Southern Conference at 7-11 and were 18-17 overall in 2022-23, are coming off a 72-56 win over Southeast Missouri State on Sunday. The Bisons (5-3), who were fifth in the Atlantic Sun at 11-7 and were 20-13 overall last year, have also won five of their past six games. They are coming off an 85-78 victory at Wofford.

Tipoff from Allen Arena in Nashville, Tenn., is set for noon ET. Lipscomb leads the all-time series 18-12. The Bisons are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 152.5.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga:

Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb spread: Lipscomb -3.5

Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb over/under: 152.5 points

Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb money line: Chattanooga +130, Lipscomb -149

CHAT: The Mocs have hit the team total over in 21 of their last 33 games (+6.95 units)

LIP: The Bisons have won 10 of their last 12 games at home (+5.75 units on ML)

Why Lipscomb can cover

The Bisons have three players averaging 10 or more points, led by senior guard Derrin Boyd. In eight games, he is averaging 17.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and one steal per game. He is connecting on 53.3% of his shots from the floor, including 35.5% from 3-point range, and 85.7% from the free throw line. He had a 12-point and seven-rebound performance in the win over Wofford.

Also helping power Lipscomb is junior guard AJ McGinnis. He is in his second year with the program and has started all eight games this season after playing in 33 games a year ago with six starts. He scored 20 points, while dishing out three assists and grabbing two rebounds in a 106-81 win over Alabama A&M on Nov. 18. For the season, McGinnis is averaging 12.8 points on 50.7% shooting from the floor, including 46.7% from 3-point range.

Why Chattanooga can cover

The Mocs also have a balanced scoring attack with four players all averaging in double figures. Leading the way is sophomore guard Honor Huff. He is in his first season with the team after playing last year at VMI. Huff has started six games this season, averaging 16.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals. He has scored 10 or more points in each of the last five games, including an 18-point effort in the win over Southeast Missouri State. He had a season-high 25 points in an 81-71 win at Louisville on Nov. 10.

Sophomore forward Sam Alexis, who is in his second year with the Mocs, has started all six games this season. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last five games, including registering three double-doubles. In a 68-63 win over Tennessee Tech on Nov. 19, Alexis poured in 22 points, while grabbing 15 rebounds. He also blocked three shots. For the season, he is averaging 14.8 points, 12 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.2 assists.

How to make Lipscomb vs. Chattanooga picks

