Teams looking to bounce back from first round losses meet when the North Texas Mean Green face the LSU Tigers in Day 2 of the 2023 Charleston Classic on Friday. The Mean Green (2-1), who dropped a 53-52 decision to St. John's on Thursday in a quarterfinal matchup, had their seven-game winning streak dating back to last season stopped. North Texas won last year's NIT championship. The Tigers (1-2), who fell 70-67 in the quarterfinals to Dayton, finished 14-19 a year ago, including 2-16 in the Southeastern Conference.

Tipoff from TD Arena in Charleston, S.C., is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 1-1 with the road team winning on each occasion. The Tigers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest North Texas vs. LSU odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 128.5. Before you make any LSU vs. North Texas picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

It enters Week 2 of the 2023-24 season on an 87-56 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players.

Now, here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for North Texas vs. LSU:

LSU vs. North Texas spread: LSU -2.5

LSU vs. North Texas over/under: 128.5 points

LSU vs. North Texas money line: North Texas +120, LSU -142

NT: The Mean Green went 7-2 on neutral courts in 2022-23

LSU: The Tigers are 4-3 on neutral courts since the start of last season

Why North Texas can cover

The Mean Green are led by junior forward Aaron Scott, who scored 13 points in Thursday's loss to St. John's. In three games, he is averaging 19 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.3 steals and one assist. Last season, Scott played in 38 games, all starts, for North Texas, averaging seven points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and one steal. He had a team-high 210 total rebounds, and connected on 58.4% of his shots from the floor.

Also helping power North Texas is junior transfer guard CJ Noland. Although he was held to three points on Thursday, he is averaging 10.7 points, two rebounds and one assist per game, including an 18-point performance on Saturday in the win over Nebraska-Omaha. Last season, he played in 26 games for Oklahoma, including eight starts. In 2022-23, he averaged 3.2 points and 1.3 rebounds.

Why LSU can cover

Senior forward Will Baker helps power the Tigers, and is coming off a 10-point and eight-rebound effort in Thursday's loss to Dayton. He also had three blocks. For the season, Baker is averaging 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and one assist per game. He is in his first year at LSU after spending the past two seasons at Nevada. Last year at Nevada, he played in 32 games, all starts, averaging 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds.

Sophomore forward Jalen Reed is another solid contributor on offense for LSU. Against Dayton, he scored a team-high 16 points in 25 minutes of action, hitting on 7 of 9 shots from the floor. For the season, he is averaging 12.7 points, two assists, five rebounds and one block in 22 minutes of action. He is in his second season with the team, averaging 3.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 33 games, including 11 starts, in 2022-23.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 133 combined points.

So who wins LSU vs. North Texas, and which side of the spread hits in more than 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $1,700 on its college basketball picks dating back to last season, and find out.