The No. 22 Marquette Golden Eagles will try to stretch their winning streak to seven when they square off against the Seton Hall Pirates in a Big East battle on Wednesday at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Marquette (14-6, 6-3 Big East) has knocked off four ranked teams, including No. 11 Villanova, in its six-game winning streak. The streak is the program's longest since winning eight in a row in January 2019. Meanwhile, Seton Hall (12-6, 3-5) is looking to end a bit of a slide. The Pirates are 1-3 in their last four games, including a listless 84-63 loss to St. John's in their most recent outing.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Pirates are favored by six points in the latest Marquette vs. Seton Hall odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 145.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall spread: Seton Hall -6

Marquette vs. Seton Hall over-under: 145 points

Marquette vs. Seton Hall money line: Pirates -240, Golden Eagles +195

MARQ: Tyler Kolek ranks eighth in the nation in assists per game (6.5)

SH: Seton Hall averages 5.6 blocks per game, which ranks 16th in the country

Why Seton Hall can cover



Seton Hall has the size to affect Marquette's shooting. The Pirates start Ike Obiagu, a 7-foot-2 center from Nigeria, and bring two 6-foot-10 bigs off the bench -- Tyrese Samuel and Tray Jackson -- to play big minutes. Led by Obiagu, Seton Hall averages 5.6 blocks per game, which ranks 16th in the country.

In addition, the Pirates are one of the best free throw shooting teams in the nation. They make 76.7 percent of their free throws, which ranks second in the Big East and 26th in Div. I. That bodes well against a Marquette team that commits fouls at a high rate (17.4 per game, 234th in the country.)

Why Marquette can cover

Marquette has been red-hot from the field during its winning streak. Over the last six games, Shaka Smart's club has shot 50.0 percent from the field, including 42.7 percent on 3-pointers. Prior to that, the Golden Eagles had shot 42.9 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

One of the team's hottest players has been Justin Lewis. In the last two games, the 6-foot-7 redshirt freshman led Marquette to a 57-54 victory at No. 11 Villanova and a 75-64 win against No. 20 Xavier. At Villanova, he scored a team-high 21 points, including a 3-pointer with 11.9 seconds left that was the game-winning basket. In the win over Xavier, he had game highs in points (20) and rebounds (13).

