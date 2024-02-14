The Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes go for the season sweep when they take on the Clemson Tigers in a key ACC matchup on Wednesday. The Hurricanes (15-9, 6-7 ACC), who have lost two in a row, are coming off a 75-72 setback against North Carolina on Saturday. The Tigers (16-7, 6-6 ACC), who have won two in a row, downed Syracuse 77-68 on Saturday. Miami won the first meeting 95-82 on Jan. 3 at home.

Tipoff from Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 17-17, but Clemson holds a 10-4 edge in games played at home. The Tigers are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Clemson odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 151. Before making any Clemson vs. Miami picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2023-24 season on a 131-88 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 24-12 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami vs. Clemson and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Clemson vs. Miami:

Miami vs. Clemson spread: Clemson -7.5

Miami vs. Clemson over/under: 151 points

Miami vs. Clemson money line: Miami +269, Clemson -345

MIA: The Hurricanes have hit the first-half money line in 23 of their last 36 games (+9.40 units)

CLEM: The Tigers have hit the game total over in 20 of their last 32 games (+6.85 units)

Why Clemson can cover

Senior center PJ Hall has been dominant at times for the Tigers. In the game against the Hurricanes last month, Hall scored 17 points, while grabbing six rebounds. He is coming off a double-double performance in the win at Syracuse on Saturday, scoring 15 points, while securing 10 rebounds. He also registered three assists and three blocks. For the year, Hall is averaging 19.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 assists.

Also helping power the offense is senior guard Joseph Girard III. He is in his first season with the program after spending four years at Syracuse. He is averaging 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and three assists in 32.6 minutes of action. He scored 18 points, while dishing out five assists in the game at Miami. He scored 21 points, grabbed six rebounds and added three assists in the upset win over North Carolina.

Why Miami can cover

Junior guard Norchad Omier has been red hot of late, and has registered a double-double in each of the last two games and in six of the past seven. He has recorded 13 double-doubles on the season. In the first meeting against Clemson, he scored 23 points, while grabbing six rebounds. In 23 starts for the Hurricanes, he is averaging 17.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 assists.

Junior guard Nijel Pack is coming off a solid effort in the loss to North Carolina on Saturday. In that game, he poured in 20 points, while dishing out three assists. He scored 25 points with five rebounds and three assists in the first meeting with the Tigers. He has reached double-figure scoring 17 times, including a season-high 28 in a 91-83 win over Kansas State on Nov. 19. In 22 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and one steal in 33.8 minutes.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 153 combined points.

