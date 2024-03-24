Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May, who cut his teeth in basketball coaching as a team manager for Indiana under Bob Knight in the 1990s, is going back to the Big Ten. May is now a Michigan man.

A little more 24 hours after his eighth-seeded FAU team was bounced in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament by Northwestern, May on Saturday agreed to a five-year contract to be the next coach of the Michigan Wolverines. School president Santa Ono announced the move shortly after CBS Sports reported May's decision.

May, 47, led FAU to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances the last two seasons and to 60 total wins in that span, including a run to the Final Four in 2023 as a No. 9 seed. He leaves FAU after six years where he had six winning seasons after inheriting a program that in the seven seasons prior to his arrival never finished above .500.

May will succeed coach Juwan Howard, who was fired from his post earlier this month following an 8-24 season. Howard was 87-72 in five seasons but just 24-40 over his final two years in Ann Arbor. Michigan finished the season last in the Big Ten race at 3-17, the program's first last-place finish in nearly six decades.

Given May's profile as one of the brightest young and rising coaches in the sport, Michigan swooped in to snag May amid what was a heated race of schools hoping to land him, with Louisville and Vanderbilt also potential destinations for him.

May went 126-69 in six seasons at FAU and helped instill a culture of winning to a place with almost no history of success in men's basketball. The Owls were a hyped team in 2023-24 after making the Final Four -- earning a top-10 preseason ranking -- but ultimately fell short of expectations after earning a No. 8 seed and losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Northwestern 77-65 in overtime on Friday. FAU finished 25-9 this season, its first in the American Athletic Conference.

A return to the Big Ten should be familiar territory for May, an Indiana graduate who was once a student manager under Bob Knight and the Hoosiers. He's also paid his dues in working towards one of the most coveted coaches in the country after stops at Indiana, USC, Eastern Michigan, Murray State, Louisiana Tech, UAB and Florida.