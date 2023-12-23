Michigan State men's basketball player Jeremy Fears has been hospitalized after getting shot in the leg, according to a report from the Detroit Free Press. Fears underwent surgery after the shooting, which occurred near Fears' hometown of Joliet, Illinois, late on Friday night, but his injuries are not life-threatening, according to a Michigan State statement.

"Jeremy underwent surgery this morning and is resting comfortably," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said in the statement. "While there is much we still don't know, my focus is supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery."

Fears, a former four-star recruit, is in his freshman season with the Spartans. Fears has appeared in 12 games and is averaging 3.5 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game. In Michigan State's 99-55 win over Stony Brook on Thursday, Fears notched one point and 10 assists.

Coming out of Joliet West High School, Fears was the No. 32 player and No. 7 point guard nationally, according to the 247Sports rankings. Fears chose the Spartans over scholarship offers from other major programs like Illinois, Creighton, Gonzaga, and many others.