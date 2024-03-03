The most bitter rivals in the Big Ten meet Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, as Michigan (8-21) goes on the road to face Ohio State (17-12) in Value City Arena. The Buckeyes welcome the Wolverines to town after stringing together their first win streak of the 2024 calendar year with consecutive wins over Michigan State and Nebraska as they look to continue their late-season surge under interim coach Jake Diebler.

Michigan, meanwhile, is hanging on for dear life as the season comes to a close. What began as a promising season went off the rails long ago and has turned into an outright trainwreck. The Wolverines enter Sunday on a six-game losing streak and with a 2-16 record in its last 18 games. Eleven of those losses have come by double figures, including 10 of the last 11, but a chance to spoil a rival feeling good about itself should give us a good one as the regular season quickly comes to a close.

How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State live

Date: Sunday, March 3 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Michigan vs. Ohio State prediction, picks

Diebler hasn't quite turned Ohio State into an NCAA Tournament team, but the Buckeyes have played like one over the last three weeks under his watch. Jamison Battle and Bruce Thornton's combined pressure as scorers should prove tricky to slow for a Wolverines defense that has been disengaged and increasingly lax as the season progressed. This feels like a spot for Diebler to send a message in front of OSU fans who have rallied to his cause the last month. Prediction: Ohio State -9

