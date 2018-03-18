NCAA Tournament: UMBC's Twitter is at it again, remains undefeated against haters

One of the best parts of UMBC's historic upset over No. 1 overall seed Virginia on Friday night during the first round of the NCAA Tournament was the Retrievers' extremely active and #engaging Twitter account.

The man behind the account, Zach Seidel, is the team's director of multimedia communications and digital. He's already been profiled by the New York Times for dragging haters and slinging zingers -- and doing both extremely well.

"People I haven't talked to in years were texting me, 'Hey, I still have your number from school,'" Seidel told the Times in an interview. "'I know we only hung out a few times, but oh my God, you're killing it on Twitter.'"

With a second-round matchup against No. 9 seed Kansas State at 7:45 p.m. ET on TruTV, Seidel is already back at it with his social media wins.

Yeah. What's up? You got plans for tonight? — K-State Men's Basketball (@KStateMBB) March 18, 2018

Makin a reservation for two in downtown Charlotte tonight, u want in? — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 18, 2018

Absolutely, let's say a little before 8? Is this place fancy? Should we get dressed up? — K-State Men's Basketball (@KStateMBB) March 18, 2018

We’d love it if you wore something white and sleeveless — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 18, 2018

We literally can't miss....and now we can't practice because of that pic.twitter.com/DH7zr3MEJu — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 18, 2018

It's a hell of a time to be alive for UMBC. They're soaking up the moment and rightly so. Still, because there are people on the internet who will be mad a literally anything, the now-famous Twitter account is still fending off doubters.

Your 24 wins were probably in a YMCA league though. — Brandon Williams (@fawnson4015) March 17, 2018

Nah, they were against college teams...you might’ve heard of the team we beat for win No.25 tho... https://t.co/evSuo3KIbF — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

@UMBCAthletics you’re getting smacked this next game, I wanna see your tweets after that. — Ryan Briggs (@ryan_briggs11) March 18, 2018

Wow, you're excited! I mean it will probably just be tweets of other sports and stuff... https://t.co/HcUkw2TzeV — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 18, 2018

@UMBCAthletics needs to calm down. You one a game, act like you’ve won a fricken game before! — Brock Delphey (@brock_delphey) March 18, 2018

We'll find out later on Sunday night if the Retrievers have another upset in them. For now, they, along with Loyola-Chicago, are the two best stories of the first weekend of the tourney.