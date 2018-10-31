No. 15 Virginia Tech suspends Chris Clarke indefinitely and has already removed him from the Hokies' roster
Clarke was slated to take over a starting role for the Hokies but is out indefinitely for the top-15 squad
Virginia Tech announced Wednesday it has suspended senior Chris Clarke indefinitely.
Clarke, a 6-foot-6 forward who played 24.6 minutes per game last season, was slated to move into a starting role for the preseason No. 15 Hokies. He finished runner-up in voting for ACC Sixth Man of the Year in 2017-18.
No reason was given for Clarke's suspension upon announcement, but Wednesday afternoon he was not listed on the team's online roster.
Clarke averaged 8.2 points and 6.3 rebounds last season for Virginia Tech, and is a big reason why the Hokies are hyped as a potential ACC contender entering the season. In his absence, coach Buzz Williams is likely to turn to Ty Outlaw and P.J. Horne for the lost production. Four-star freshman Landers Nolley could also soak in some of the vacated minutes until/if Clarke returns.
Virginia Tech opens its season on Nov. 9 against Gardner-Webb.
