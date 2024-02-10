The Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes and the North Carolina Tar Heels are set to meet in an important ACC matchup on Saturday. Miami is 15-8 overall and 11-2 at home, while UNC is 18-5 overall and 5-1 on the road. UNC is atop the ACC standings with a 10-2 conference mark, one game ahead of Virginia. Miami, meanwhile, is in the middle of the pack at 6-6 in conference play and the Hurricanes are looking for a signature victory to boost their NCAA Tournament stock.

The game is set to tip at 4 p.m. ET at Watsco Center. The Tar Heels are favored by 3 points in the latest Miami vs. North Carolina odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 158 points. Before entering any North Carolina vs. Miami picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

North Carolina vs. Miami spread: UNC -3

North Carolina vs. Miami over/under: 158 points

North Carolina vs. Miami money line: UNC -165, Miami +138

What you need to know about Miami

After soaring to 82 points the game before, Miami faltered in its matchup on Monday. The Hurricanes suffered a tough 60-38 defeat to the Virginia Cavaliers in the worst offensive performance of the season for Miami. That was far from the norm, however, since Miami came into that matchup averaging more than 80 points per game, so the Hurricanes will be looking for a bounce-back performance in a game that should have a much quicker pace.

Four players average more than 13 points per game for the Hurricanes with forward Norchad Omier (17.6 ppg) and guard Matthew Cleveland (14.2 ppg) leading the way. Miami is 12-9-2 ATS and 7-5-1 ATS at home this season.

What you need to know about North Carolina

Meanwhile, UNC is also looking to rebound after a disappointing effort. UNC lost to Clemson 80-76 on Tuesday, which put a damper on the excitement from UNC's big win over Duke last weekend. UNC's defeat came about despite a quality game from Armando Bacot, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds. RJ Davis was another key contributor, scoring 22 points along with five assists.

UNC is 14-9 ATS this season and has a strong 8-4 ATS mark on the road. The Tar Heels rank eighth nationally in scoring at 82.8 points per game and they rank 19th nationally with 41.3 rebounds per game.

