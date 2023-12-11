The North Dakota State men's basketball team had a day for the ages on Sunday as they defeated Oak Hills Christian 108-14. The Bison ended up outscoring the opposition 60-5 in the first half and connected on 15 threes throughout the contest.

Sophomore guard Lance Waddles led the way for the Bison with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Meanwhile, junior forward Jeremiah Burke added 15 points and eight rebounds for North Dakota State.

All 12 North Dakota State players that entered the game scored at least two points. 11 of those players finished with at least five points in the emphatic victory.

Oak Hills Christian is a private Division II college and had just a 2-8 record entering Sunday's contest. As a team, Oak Hills Christian secured just nine rebounds in the game.

With the 94-point margin of victory, North Dakoa State actually tied the modern men's Division I college basketball record. Utah also defeated Mississippi Valley State by 94 points back in 2019 when they won 143-49 to set a new record.

The largest margin of victory in men's college basketball history came when Georgia defeated Southeastern Christian 122-2 during the 1917-18 season.