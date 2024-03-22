A first-round battle features the No. 8 seed Florida Atlantic Owls and the No. 9 seed Northwestern Wildcats linking up Friday in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. This is the third appearance in March Madness for the Owls, a team that made a stunning run to the Final Four in 2023. Likewise, this is Northwestern's third tournament berth in school history. The winner advances to play the winner of UConn vs. Stetson.

Tipoff from the Barclays Center in New York is set for 12:15 p.m. ET. The Owls are 4-point favorites in the latest Northwestern vs. Florida Atlantic odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 143, up 2.5 points from the opening line. Before making any FAU vs. Northwestern picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Div. I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 148-106 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 29-19 (+810) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Northwestern vs. FAU. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for FAU vs. Northwestern:

Northwestern vs. Florida Atlantic spread: FAU -4

Northwestern vs. Florida Atlantic over/under: 143 points

Northwestern vs. Florida Atlantic money line: FAU -184, Northwestern +153

NW: Northwestern is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games

FAU: Florida Atlantic is 7-13 ATS in its last 20 games

Northwestern vs. Florida Atlantic picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Northwestern can cover

Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer is an offensive difference-maker. The Indiana native logs 14.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. In the quarterfinal loss to Wisconsin, he had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli gives the Wildcats a quality role player. Martinelli stands at 6-foot-7 and uses his length as an asset when attacking the basket. He puts up 9.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and shoots 50% from the field. On March 9 against Minnesota, Martinelli had 14 points and five rebounds. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why FAU can cover

Junior guard Johnell Davis is an all-around talent and has the jumper to knock down perimeter shots. The Indiana native averages a team-high 18.2 points with 6.3 rebounds and three assists per contest. In his last outing, Davis had 18 points and seven boards.

Sophomore guard Nicholas Boyd gives the Owls an elusive ball handler. Boyd has good speed with the basketball but also has an effective jumper. The New York native averages 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. On March 15 versus North Texas, Boyd notched 12 points and seven rebounds. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make FAU vs. Northwestern picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 151 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can see the picks only at SportsLine.

So who wins Northwestern vs. FAU, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 148-106 roll on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.