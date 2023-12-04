The Cal Poly Mustangs will face off against the Oregon State Beavers at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State is 4-3 overall and 4-0 at home, while Cal Poly is 3-5 overall and 0-4 on the road. Meanwhile, Oregon State is 2-3-1 against the spread this season while Cal Poly is 3-4 against the number with covers in two of its last three games.

Wayne Tinkle's program in Corvallis is two seasons removed from its last NCAA Tournament appearance, while Cal Poly is nine seasons removed from its last trip to the Big Dance. The Beavers are favored by 13.5 points in the latest Oregon State vs. Cal Poly odds, and the over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Oregon State vs. Cal Poly spread: Oregon State -13.5

Oregon State vs. Cal Poly over/under: 133.5 points

Oregon State vs. Cal Poly money line: Oregon State: -1149, Cal Poly: +700

What you need to know about Cal Poly

Last Saturday, the Mustangs lost 85-70 to the Idaho Vandals. Kobe Sanders led Cal Poly with 20 points in the loss while Joel Armotrading finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and a blocked shot. The Mustangs also went 24-for-30 from the free-throw line in the process.

However, Cal Poly lost the turnover battle 15-10 and shot just 40.9% from the floor while Idaho shot 49.1% from the floor in the loss. It was only the second time this season that Cal Poly turned the ball over 15 times or more, as the team averages just 10.9 turnovers per game.

What you need to know about Oregon State

Meanwhile, Oregon State's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. The Beavers came out on top against the UC Davis Aggies by a score of 71-59. Among those leading the charge for Oregon State was Chol Marial, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Dexter Akanno also had 16 points in the victory while Jordan Pope chipped in 15 points. Pope leads Oregon State in scoring this season (17.3 ppg) while Akanno ranks second on the team (12.3 ppg). Tinkle's squad has done a fantastic job of attacking the rim and drawing fouls this season, as the Beavers rank 14th in the nation in free throw made per game (19.7).

