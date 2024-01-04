Providence star Bryce Hopkins will miss the rest of the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during Wednesday night's loss to Seton Hall, the program announced. Hopkins earned preseason first-team All-Big East honors and has been a driving force behind the No. 23 Friars' 11-3 start under first-year coach Kim English.

"We all feel for Bryce and his family in this difficult time," English said. "We will be with him throughout this process to help him comeback stronger than ever. We ask that all of Friartown keeps Bryce and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Hopkins' injury occurred early in the second half with Seton Hall leading 37-31. Providence clawed back without its 6-foot-7 star forward to briefly take the lead before falling 61-57. Navigating the rigors of Big East play without Hopkins will be a challenge for the Friars, who play at Creighton on Saturday and at St. John's next Wednesday.

The former top-50 prospect is averaging 15.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks in his junior season, making him one of the most versatile and productive players in a rugged league. Hopkins is also one of the program's leaders after sticking with Providence this season amid the coaching transition from Ed Cooley to English.

Without him, more minutes could be available for freshmen Garwey Dual and Rich Barron, who have been fighting for minutes amid the beginning of Big East play. The Friars landed as a No. 11 seed for the Big Dance in Jerry Palm's most-recent Bracketology but will likely need even more offensive production from double-digit scorers Devin Carter and Josh Oduro to maintain an NCAA Tournament trajectory amid the loss of Hopkins.