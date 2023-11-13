The Purdue Boilermakers will face off against the Xavier Musketeers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Mackey Arena. Purdue is 2-0 overall and the Boilermakers finished last season 26-5, while Xavier is 2-0 overall and the Musketeers finished last season 23-8. Purdue is favored by 17.5 points in the latest Purdue vs. Xavier odds, while the over/under is 150.5 points. Before entering any Xavier vs. Purdue picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2023-24 season on an 87-56 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it saw huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Xavier vs. Purdue. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Purdue vs. Xavier spread: Purdue -17.5

Purdue vs. Xavier over/under: 150.5 points

Purdue vs. Xavier money line: Purdue: -2655, Xavier: +1183

Purdue vs. Xavier picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Purdue

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.2% better than the opposition, a fact Purdue proved on Friday. The Boilermakers put a hurting on Morehead State at home to the tune of an 87-57 victory. Purdue's victory was all the more impressive since Morehead State was averaging only 72.5 points allowed on the season.

Purdue's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Zach Edey led the charge by recording 18 points along with eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Braden Smith, who dropped a double-double with 11 points and 11 assists.

What you need to know about Xavier

Meanwhile, everything went the Musketeers' way against the Jacksonville Dolphins on Friday as the Musketeers made off with a 79-56 win. The win made it back-to-back wins for Xavier to start the season. Xavier relied on the efforts of Quincy Olivari, who finished with 17 points, and Dailyn Swain, who racked up 15 points along with three steals.

The Musketeers are 5-0 in their last five meetings against the Boilermakers. Xavier is also 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games on the road.

How to make Purdue vs. Xavier picks

The model has simulated Purdue vs. Xavier 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Xavier vs. Purdue, and which side of the spread hits over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.