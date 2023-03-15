Former Maryland star Juan Dixon is out after six seasons as Coppin State's coach, he told Stadium's Jeff Goodman. Dixon, who is also known for his role on "The Real Housewives of Potomac," posted a 51-131 mark during his tenure. His run was highlighted by a MEAC regular season title in 2021.

The final season of Dixon's tenure was marred by a lawsuit filed against the school alleging that an assistant coach on Dixon's staff, Lucian Brownlee, sexually assaulted and blackmailed a former player by tricking him into sending nude photos of himself, according to The Baltimore Sun. Brownlee is no longer listed in Coppin State's athletics staff directory.

Coppin State finished 9-23 this season with a loss to Norfolk State in the first round of the MEAC Tournament.

Dixon starred at Maryland from 1998 to 2002 and was the leading scorer on the team's 2002 national title team. He was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player and went on to play six seasons in the NBA before finishing his playing career overseas. He worked as the women's basketball coach at the University of the District of Columbia before taking the Coppin State job before the 2017-18 season.

He is the husband of "Real Housewives of Potomac" cast member Robyn Dixon. The two have been featured on the reality show for seven seasons.