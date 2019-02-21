Reid Travis injury update: Kentucky big man expected to miss at least two weeks with knee sprain

Kentucky center Reid Travis is expected to miss at least two weeks after MRI results revealed Wednesday that he suffered a sprained right knee in UK's win Tuesday night over SEC foe Missouri, the Wildcats announced. Travis left Tuesday's game in the second half after his teammate, Keldon Johnson, fell incidentally backwards onto Travis's knee during a fight for a rebound, forcing him to the ground in pain. He did not return to the game, which the Wildcats went on to win 66-58.

Play in which Reid Travis injured his right knee. pic.twitter.com/Eb9OFpcbGg — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) February 20, 2019

Travis, a graduate transfer from Stanford, has started 23 of 26 games this season for Kentucky.

"I just feel so good that it was more of a sprain than anything else because you just get worried about that stuff when you see someone go down," Kentucky coach John Calipari said. "We are going to be very conservative with this so he may be out a couple weeks. We hope he will be ready for around the conference tournament or maybe even a little bit before, but I'm happy for Reid that we're going to get him back."

In Travis's absence, freshman EJ Montgomery and sophomore Nick Richards will see an uptick in minutes as the Wildcats, winners of 12 of their last 13, fast approach regular season's end.

Travis is averaging 11.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game for Kentucky this season.