Shaquille O'Neal's daughter, Amirah O'Neal, will join her brother by playing basketball at LSU

The legacy of Shaquille O'Neal at LSU already got a boost with UCLA transfer Shareef O'Neal, his oldest son, signing with the Tigers for next season, but he won't be the only O'Neal family member headed to Baton Rouge in 2020. Amirah O'Neal, a daughter of Shaq and sister of Shareef, also announced her commitment to the LSU basketball program, following in her father's path he blazed nearly 30 years ago.

Shaquille O'Neal dominated on the Bayou in the late 1980s and early 1990s, stringing together a Hall of Fame career in the NBA after twice winning SEC Player of the Year honors at LSU.

Amirah is a 6-foot-2 center who plays at Crossroads High School in Santa Monica, California. Last season she averaged 17.2 points per game. As a junior she was named to the MaxPreps 2018-19 California All-Division 3 Second Team.

"One of the most difficult decisions for a person my age to make, is the jump from high school to college," O'Neal announced on Instagram. "Although I don't fully know what's ahead of me, I am ready for the challenge. I never imagined myself saying this, but I am excited to say that I have decided to commit to being a student athlete at LSU along side my brother Shareef O'Neal. I am Sooooo grateful to spend my next 4 years as a Tiger."

Shareef signed with UCLA in 2018 but underwent a season-ending heart surgery that derailed his freshman year before it began. Last season he played sparingly in 13 games before announcing in January his plans to transfer. He signed scholarship papers with LSU on Wednesday.

Amirah joins a women's basketball team at LSU that went 20-10 last season, its best season since 2013-14.