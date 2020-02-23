Temple vs. East Carolina odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 23 predictions from proven model

The East Carolina Pirates and the Temple Owls are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at noon ET Sunday at the Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates are 10-17 overall and 8-6 at home, while Temple is 14-12 overall and 4-5 on the road. The Owls are favored by 2.5-points in the latest East Carolina vs. Temple odds, while the over-under is set at 140. Before entering any Temple vs. East Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on East Carolina vs. Temple. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Temple vs. East Carolina:

East Carolina vs. Temple spread: Temple -2.5

East Carolina vs. Temple over-under: 140 points

East Carolina vs. Temple money line: East Carolina +123, Temple -149

What you need to know about East Carolina

East Carolina was close but ultimately fell short this past Wednesday as the Pirates fell 77-73 to the Memphis Tigers. A silver lining for East Carolina was the play of guard Tristen Newton, who posted a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Newton has scored double-digit points in five of his last six outings, and enters Sunday's matchup averaging 10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

What you need to know about Temple

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- the two teams combined for 35 turnovers -- the Owls prevailed over the Connecticut Huskies 93-89 this past Thursday. Among those leading the charge for Temple was guard Nate Pierre-Louis, who dropped a double-double with 23 points and 14 boards along with five assists.

Temple has also dominated this series recently. In fact, the Owls are 7-3 in their last 10 meetings against East Carolina. They've also covered the spread in six of their last nine games against the Pirates.

How to make Temple vs. East Carolina picks

The model has simulated East Carolina vs. Temple 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Temple vs. East Carolina? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the East Carolina vs. Temple spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.