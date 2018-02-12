Texas A&M suspends one, dismisses another after weekend marijuana arrest

Texas A&M dismissed freshman guard J.J. Caldwell from the program and has suspended freshman guard Jay Jay Chandler indefinitely after both were arrested on charges of marijuana possession on Sunday.

According to the Dallas Morning News, he and Caldwell were charged with possession of marijuana and Caldwell was also given a citation for speeding. In a statement, Texas A&M announced that penalties were a result of an unspecified violation of school policy. The arrests came just hours after the Aggies' 85-74 win against Kentucky on Saturday night, a game which saw Chandler play five minutes in a reserve role.

A highly touted recruit from the Houston area, Caldwell missed the 2016-17 season because of academics and then was suspended for the first four games of this season for a violation of team rules. In total, he played in 16 games with five starts prior to his dismissal.

Chandler has played in 24 of A&M's 25 games and averaged 11.4 minutes per game.

These dismissals are the latest in a series of disappointing developments derailing a much-hyped 2017-18 season for Texas A&M. Ranked in the preseason Top 25 and picked No. 3 in the SEC heading into the season, the Aggies have been banged up for much of the season and now face depth issues heading into March in the backcourt.