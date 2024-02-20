We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on Tuesday's college basketball schedule as the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders will host the TCU Horned Frogs. Both teams are 18-7; Texas Tech is 13-1 at home, while TCU is 5-3 on the road. The Horned Frogs have defeated the Red Raiders in each of their last four matchups. TCU is 15-10 against the spread in the 2023-24 college basketball season, while Texas Tech is 11-13-1 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. The Red Raiders are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Texas Tech vs. TCU odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 146.5 points.

Texas Tech vs. TCU spread: Texas Tech -5.5

Texas Tech vs. TCU over/under: 146.5 points

Texas Tech vs. TCU money line: Texas Tech: -238, TCU: +193

What you need to know about Texas Tech

Last Saturday, the Red Raiders couldn't handle the Iowa State Cyclones and fell 82-74. The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Joe Toussaint, who scored 16 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Darrion Williams, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Red Raiders have both depth, with six players averaging in double-figures, and a go-to scorer in Pop Isaacs. He leads the team with 16.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the Big 12. However, Isaacs isn't the most efficient player as he's shooting just 35.2% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc. But Texas Tech makes up for that shaky shot with efficiency from the charity stripe as the team leads the conference, and ranks 15th nationally, with 77.6% from the free throw line.

What you need to know about TCU

Kansas State typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday TCU proved too difficult a challenge. The Horned Frogs got past the Wildcats on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Jameer Nelson Jr., who finished with nine points and seven assists. TCU can attribute much of its success to Micah Peavy, who almost dropped a double-double on 26 points and nine rebounds.

Defending the 3-point line seems to be the barometer for success for TCU this season. It is 14-2 straight-up when holding an opponent under 35% from beyond the arc, compared to a 4-5 record when allowing an opponent to knock down at least 35% of its outside shots. The Horned Frogs' perimeter defense will be key on Tuesday as Texas Tech is knnocking down 38.8% of its 3-point shots, which ranks second in the Big 12.

