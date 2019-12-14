UCLA vs. Notre Dame odds, line: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 14 predictions from proven model

Two of the winningest programs in college basketball history collide on Saturday when the UCLA Bruins square off with the rival Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind. UCLA ranks No. 7 in all-time wins, with 1,894, while Notre Dame is No. 8, with 1,887. This year both teams are 7-3 and are winless against teams from major conferences. The Bruins have won consecutive games over San Jose State and Denver since losing three of four to close out November. They are 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Irish are favored by six points in the latest Notre Dame vs. UCLA odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 138. Before making any UCLA vs. Notre Dame picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on UCLA vs. Notre Dame. We can tell you the model is leaning to the over, and it has an against-the-spread pick that cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations. That one is available only at SportsLine. Now, here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Notre Dame vs. UCLA:

UCLA vs. Notre Dame spread: Fighting Irish -6

UCLA vs. Notre Dame over-under: 138 points

UCLA vs. Notre Dame money line: Irish -264, Bruins +212

ND: Forward John Mooney leads the country in rebounding (13.2 per game)

UCLA: Four players average at least 10.0 points a game

The model has considered that Notre Dame is coming off arguably its best offensive game of the season. In Tuesday's 110-71 victory over Detroit Mercy, the Irish dished out 33 assists, tying the program record, and made 20 3-pointers, which also tied the program record. They also shot a season-high 59.4 percent (41-of-69) from the field.



In addition the model has taken into account that senior forward John Mooney is off to an even better start this season than he had last year. After leading all major conference players in rebounds per game in conference play last season, he is leading all of Division I in rebounding this year, pulling down 13.2 rebounds a game. He also is leading the team in scoring, at 14.9 points a game.

But just because the Irish seem to have the edge on paper does not mean they will win or cover the Notre Dame vs. UCLA spread.

UCLA has the rebounding prowess to neutralize Mooney. The Bruins lead the Pac-12 and rank 21st in the country in rebounding margin (8.9 per game). They have out-rebounded the opposition in all 10 games this season.

In addition, freshman Jaime Jaquez Jr. has burst onto the scene. After having scored 10 points through the Bruins' first six games (1.7 points per game), the 6-foot-6 swingman has averaged 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in the team's last four contests and has scored at least 15 points in three of the team's last four games. He also has shot 65.8 percent from the field in those four games.



So who wins UCLA vs. Notre Dame? And which side of the spread can you bank on in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Notre Dame vs. UCLA spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years, and find out.