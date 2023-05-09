USC made another splashy addition to its 2023-24 roster on Tuesday when Washington State transfer DJ Rodman announced his commitment to the Trojans. Rodman, the son of legendary former NBA great and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Rodman, started 30 games for the Cougars last season and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Rodman averaged 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for Washington State last season while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc in 31.5 minutes per game. It was his fourth season in the WSU program and first as a full-time starter.

He is the latest quality addition for a Trojans' squad ranked No. 14 in Gary Parrish's Top 25 And 1 preseason rankings. USC landed a pledge from Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, on Saturday, after an earlier commitment from Isaiah Collier, the No. 2 overall prospect from the Class of 2023.

With leading scorer Boogie Ellis and starters Kobe Johnson and Joshua Morgan expected back from a team that finished 22-11 with a berth in the NCAA Tournament, 11th-year coach Andy Enfield has the core pieces in place to compete for a Pac-12 title next season.

Rodman rated as Washington State's third-best defender last season, per Evanmiya.com. The Trojans will have plenty of offensive firepower from other sources, but he should be able to slot into the rotation as a three-and-D wing and role player while providing veteran leadership for a program that will be under intense scrutiny amid the arrival of James and Collier.