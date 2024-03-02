Fierce rivals will have their final regular season Pac-12 showdown when the Washington Huskies host the USC Trojans on Saturday in a game that can be seen on CBS and Paramount+. Both programs will depart for the Big Ten next season after battling in the Pac-12 since 1922. Washington (16-13 overall, 8-10 in conference) has won four of its last six games. Meanwhile, USC (11-17, 5-12) has lost four of its last six. The Trojans have won each of the last seven meetings, including an 80-74 victory on Feb. 4.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET from Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle. The Huskies are 4.5-point favorites, per SportsLine consensus, in the latest Washington vs. USC odds, while the over/under is 154.5 points. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Before tuning into the Washington vs. USC game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 17 of the 2023-24 season on a 139-94 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,300 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-14 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

For USC vs. Washington, the model projects that Washington covers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The Huskies have been in better form overall, winning four of their last six outright. They've also covered in five of their last seven, including covering similar numbers in wins over UCLA (-3.5), Stanford (-4) and Oregon State (-4) during that span.

Washington also has a winning record against the spread at 16-13 ATS, while USC is 13-15 ATS on the season. The Trojans have particularly struggled as underdogs, going 4-8 ATS. The Huskies average 81.2 points per game compared to 74.1 for the Trojans.

SportsLine's model projects that Washington will get strong offensive efforts from Keion Brooks Jr. (18.6 points in the simulations), Moses Wood (12.6 points) and Sahvir Wheeler (12.2 points) as the Huskies cover in well over 50% of simulations. Stream the game here.

